Villa Ellsinger / Ellsinger Arkibad

Design Team: Fanny Ellsinger, Mikael Ellsinger

Engineering : Rosenqvist & Hallgren Byggteknik

Builder: Fresan AB

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the west coast of Sweden, Gothenburg, Swedish architect duo Mikael and Fanny Ellsinger has completed their first project – their own home consisting of an aluminium box, supported by 17 super-slim columns which are cast into almost one-metre deep holes drilled in the granite. The uneven site has been left untouched, the reddish granite creating a stage for the startling building. The roof rests on the outer walls and three wooden pillars in the centre of the building.

The house was a chance for the couple to test out techniques they don’t normally get to try out in client projects. Above all, the rational and functional have had an impact on both the exterior and interior. The aluminium panelled facade is low maintenance and perfect for its exposed position by the Kattegat sea. The shiny surface reflects the sky and changes character depending on the weather. From cold blue in the morning to warm and golden in the evening.

Budget and time were the most important factors in the choice of design and materials. The roof structure is visible internally and allowed the Ellsingers to avoid plastering and painting the ceiling. The electrical wiring is also deliberately exposed. The choice of materials and colours inside is straightforward and minimized the number of choices to be made. Pine, cork, white walls and black and white ceramics create a soothing atmosphere, contrasting the stormy weather on the outside.

The building consists of two sections, one private and one social. The private area contains bedrooms, bathrooms and a laundry room, while the rest is an open volume housing the kitchen and living room. This section also contains a smaller volume with the entrance and a storage room. Since everything is fitted on one floor, it was important to create a light source in the centre of the building with the help of the atrium, home to the family’s private courtyard. This also meant four new facades and with it a more flexible and efficient way of using the space. It not only gives light but also a pleasant coolness during warmer periods.