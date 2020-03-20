World
SYNEGIC Office / UENOA

SYNEGIC Office / UENOA

© Hiroyuki Hirai

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Japan
  • Architects: UENOA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  633.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Hirai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Vectorworks, Toto, AutoCAD, Dymwakai, ModuleX, PS, Rhinoceros, Seihoku, sangetu
  • Architect In Charge: Fumie Horikoshi, Yoshinori Hasegawa, UENOA
  • Structure Engineer: Masahiro Inayama, Holzstr , Ken Kamachi, KMC
  • Landscape Designer: Akihiko Ono, SfG landscape architects
  • Construction: HAKKOH Construction Company Limited
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Text description provided by the architects. This architecture is a new office building of “SYNEGIC Co., Ltd” , a structural screws manufacturer for wooden buildings. It is located in Miyagi Prefecture ,Japan. The client asked us for advanced architecture that expands the possibilities of wooden structure. Therefore, we proposed a plan where various places are mixed under the roof of 18m wooden large span trusses so that the employees working in the office can be seen from each other.

© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Section A
Section A
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

The roof frame touches the ground at four points on end sides, and there is no pillar inside, creating a large space. By following the topographical and moving floor level in a dynamic roof frame, a place covered near the frame as you touch it, or a place where you can feel the continuous of the frame appears.

© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

The three-dimensional roof shape is formed by connecting flat trusses made of laminated timber with a width of 105 (this module is most general dimension on Japanese houses) with triangular CLT panels. By adopting a CLT panel for fastening flat trusses, complicated processing of joints and joining by hardware are avoided,and it enables a rational method of factory pre-cutting and on-site screw joining.

In addition, we can use the  heavy CLT panels ,generally used for walls and floors,lightly on the roof .That can be presented new ways of using CLT. The CLT is also used as a partition wall that bears a vertical load on the first floor. After thoroughly controlling the texture of the CLT surface just like a marble, we are trying to join screws with consideration of design and workability rather than general CLT hardware. Through these ambitious processes commensurate with the high cost of CLT, it was possible to realize a large CLT wall in the atrium that has no modules and emphasizes the wooden texture more. For the future of CLT that will progress, we think that these method on the wall and the roof have practiced one extreme point.

© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Project location

Address: Miyagi, Japan

Cite: "SYNEGIC Office / UENOA" 20 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935839/synegic-office-uenoa/> ISSN 0719-8884

