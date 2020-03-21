World
Wish Signature Midtown Siam Building / 1819 + TANDEM Architect (2001)

Wish Signature Midtown Siam Building / 1819 + TANDEM Architect (2001)
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Courtesy of TANDEM Architect (2001) © Chalermwat Wongchompoo

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential
Khet Ratchathewi, Thailand
  • Architects: TANDEM Architect (2001); Landscape Architects: 1819
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4800.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Chalermwat Wongchompoo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dong Sculpture, GREEN INSPIRED, Ligman, Stone build, TOA
  • Architect In Charge: TANDEM Architect (2001)
  • Lead Landscape Architect: 1819, Palang Sittithaworn
  • Design Team: Kanogkan Tungpanyalert
  • Landscape Architects: 1819
  • Clients: Siamnuwat
  • Structural Engineering: SPC Design
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineering: SEC design
  • Interior Design: Tandem Architect(2001)
  • Consultants: Arun Chaiseri Consulting Engineers
  • Landscape Constructor: 19th Landscape
  • Main Constructor: Pornpranakorn
Courtesy of TANDEM Architect (2001)
"Ratchathewi" is an easy-to-reach city center, surrounded by many facilities and is another location that continues to expand in real estate. There are many people who live on this street. The traffic in this line is quite dense, if you want to be a residential condominium where the residents have freed themselves from a long journey and take every minute.

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Pool plan
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
A smooth, fun and comfortable living in the heart of the city -The modern, timeless challenge with Urban atmosphere for a fun time together of family members, along with the grandstand, outdoor pool, a leisurely corner with a special person, or socializing with a family to relax and unwind in the daily routine. 

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Lobby plan
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Landscape architects to study the area around the project. The view of the building with high-rise buildings obscure the area in each side. In design, it offers a variety of common areas to open the view to open space on each side. Use the Alter area level to create different views in each range. A wide variety of living spaces and overlays are also available. A special area that combines architectural work, interior design and landscape design, and the green color of the leaves. Show off the Shade The landscape architecture is integrated into the building.

Courtesy of TANDEM Architect (2001)
Project location

Address: Phetchaburi Rd, Khet Ratchathewi, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand

1819
TANDEM Architect (2001)
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Thailand
Cite: "Wish Signature Midtown Siam Building / 1819 + TANDEM Architect (2001)" 21 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935829/wish-signature-midtown-siam-building-1819-plus-tandem-architect-2001/> ISSN 0719-8884

