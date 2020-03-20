World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Misc
  3. Indoor Landscaping: 30 Projects that Bring Life into Interiors

Indoor Landscaping: 30 Projects that Bring Life into Interiors

Save this article
Indoor Landscaping: 30 Projects that Bring Life into Interiors

Introducing elements of nature - such as water, vegetation, natural light, stones or even the use of wood - into interior design can provide richer and more complex compositions in the built environment. In these landscaping projects, the textures, silhouettes and, especially, the generated sensations, can establish new relationships of well-being and comfort for the user.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Christopher Frederick Jones © Oki Hiroyuki © Christine Francis + 31

We already talked about the benefits of biophilia in architecture and interior spaces. Today, we highlight 30 projects that developed different solutions in which plants and other natural elements transform the perception of spaces. Examples range from inserting these principles in closed environments or possible framings created through patios or small gardens that blur the boundaries between interior and exterior spaces.

FL House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The Stores / Cavill Architects + Jasper Brown

Save this picture!
© Christopher Frederick Jones
© Christopher Frederick Jones

Flick House / DELUTION

Save this picture!
© Fernando Gomulya
© Fernando Gomulya

House in Tsukimiyama / Tato Architects

Save this picture!
© Shinkenchiku Sha
© Shinkenchiku Sha

Mi Casa / Studio [+] Valéria Gontijo

Save this picture!
© Front Filmes
© Front Filmes

The Roof House / Looklen Architects

Save this picture!
© Varp Studio
© Varp Studio

RL House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Oficinas Second Home en Hollywood / Selgascano

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

OJALÁ / Andrés Jaque

Save this picture!
© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán

Mipibu House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Sibipirunas House / Studio Otto Felix

Save this picture!
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Urban Cabin / Studio Marcio Michaluá

Save this picture!
© Victor Affaro
© Victor Affaro

Tij Observatory / RAU architects + RO&AD Architecten

Save this picture!
© Katja Effting
© Katja Effting

Shoreham House / Tim Spicer Architects

Save this picture!
© Willem Dirk
© Willem Dirk

Natural breeze & lighting symphony / MW archstudio

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

GYRE.FOOD Restaurants & Shops / Atelier Tsuyoshi Tane Architects

Save this picture!
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

Soul Garden House / Spacefiction Studio

Save this picture!
© Monika Sathe Photography
© Monika Sathe Photography

Redfern Warehouse / Ian Moore Architects

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Vanvaaso / Design Work Group

Save this picture!
© Ishita Sitwala
© Ishita Sitwala

MeMo House / BAM! arquitectura

Save this picture!
© Jeremías Thomas
© Jeremías Thomas

MLA House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Asahi Facilities Hotarugaike Dormitory KAEDE / Takenaka Corporation

Save this picture!
© Tomoki Hahakura
© Tomoki Hahakura

Rocio's Hospital / Manoel Coelho Arquitetura e Design

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Fade to Green / HYLA Architects

Save this picture!
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Naman Retreat Pure Spa / MIA Design Studio

Save this picture!
© Oki Hiroyuki
© Oki Hiroyuki

Kodikara House / Lalith Gunadasa Architects

Save this picture!
© Dilanka Bandara
© Dilanka Bandara

Kientruc o Office / KIENTRUC O

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Squint/Opera HQ / Sibling

Save this picture!
© Christine Francis
© Christine Francis

Green Concept House / YANG DESIGN

Save this picture!
© Fangfang Tian
© Fangfang Tian

CH House / ODDO architects

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le photography
© Hoang Le photography

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Victor Delaqua
Author

#Tags

News Misc
Cite: Delaqua, Victor. "Indoor Landscaping: 30 Projects that Bring Life into Interiors" [Paisagismo em interiores: 30 projetos que trazem o verde para dentro do edifício] 20 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935822/indoor-landscaping-30-projects-that-bring-life-into-interiors/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream