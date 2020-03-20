Indoor Landscaping: 30 Projects that Bring Life into Interiors

Introducing elements of nature - such as water, vegetation, natural light, stones or even the use of wood - into interior design can provide richer and more complex compositions in the built environment. In these landscaping projects, the textures, silhouettes and, especially, the generated sensations, can establish new relationships of well-being and comfort for the user.

We already talked about the benefits of biophilia in architecture and interior spaces. Today, we highlight 30 projects that developed different solutions in which plants and other natural elements transform the perception of spaces. Examples range from inserting these principles in closed environments or possible framings created through patios or small gardens that blur the boundaries between interior and exterior spaces.