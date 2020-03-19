Chengdu Tianfu City Landscape / Sasaki

+ 28

Landscape • Chengdu, China Architects: Sasaki

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 135000.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Holi Photography

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Adobe , Autodesk , Chengdu Xinhongpaijie , Chongqing Shangyuanshe Space Design , GIS , McNeel , N/A , Shanglin Construction Material , Suzhuan Construction Material , Xianglin Construction , Xinfangyuan Masonry

Lead Architect: Tao Zhang

Design Team: RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang

Clients: Vanke

Landscape: A&N Design, BSED

Text description provided by the architects. Framed by majestic mountains and rolling hills, the Chengdu basin has been known since ancient times to be a flat haven for settlements. As Chengdu continues to grow, mountains are no longer a remote backdrop, and for the first time, being brought into the city’s bustling foreground. Located at the foothill of the Longquan Mountain Tianfu City is such a new community that couples urban living and scenic mountain settings. The project site offered rich topography with ponds and brooks dotting the ravines. However, due to years of farming and lacking proper forest management, the site was in dire need for landscape and ecology restoration.

Tianfu City leveraged the development opportunity to create an ecological, authentic and immersive landscape. Sasaki was commissioned to lead the design for an ecological, authentic and immersive landscape. “We enjoyed the opportunity to collaborate with a visionary client and strong local design partners to integrate urban development with a strategic landscape restoration”, said Sasaki principal Tao Zhang. The design team drew inspiration from the natural processes, vernacular culture, and local materials.

At the launch of the project, Sasaki proposed four overarching goals: 1. create a public park to explore and showcase Chengdu’s mountainous terrain and vernacular landscapes; 2. restore a healthy aquatic ecology by improving existing waterways and drainages; 3. preserve and reintroduce native species to foster a diverse flora and fauna; 4. provide a wide range of outdoor activities and immersive landscape experiences that engage residents and visitors with nature. Upon entering the site, one navigates through bamboo groves, undulating stone walls, and reticulated brick walls before arriving at the first view of the lake and the humpback bridge across the water, with a mountain backdrop.

Red sandstone is an abundant local material widely used in traditional buildings and farmsteads. Inspired by this simple yet distinctive material, design of the stone wall creates strong visibility along the busy city road and helps mitigate traffic noise. “The Cloud” of the Hill Adventure Park Like a cloud floating above the park, the 25-meter long by 13-meter tall play structure at the peak of the hill is a netted maze supported by steel structures, where children explore three-dimensional challenges and gain a fresh perspective of the park from above. “The Cloud” is in itself a visual highlight, an artful reflection on the lake, and a beacon at dusk.

“The Ripple” of the Water Adventure Park Constructed with layers of thin granite, a large rippling pool takes center stage of the Water Adventure Park, where children can wade in the fountain and play with the ever-changing ripples. “The Maze” of the Field Adventure Park The Maze draws inspiration from a Chinese folk song lyrics ¬¬- “when the wind gently blows through tall grasses, cows and sheep emerge.” Gusts of wind make wavy patterns in the meadow where children can wander and play. Phase 1 of the Tianfu City opened in the fall, 2019 and has instantly become a magnet for the residents nearby and visitors from afar.