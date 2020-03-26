World
  4. Spain
  5. Municipal Food Market and Youth Center Rehabilitation / Ácrono Arquitectura + Blanca Esteras Serrano

Municipal Food Market and Youth Center Rehabilitation / Ácrono Arquitectura + Blanca Esteras Serrano

Municipal Food Market and Youth Center Rehabilitation / Ácrono Arquitectura + Blanca Esteras Serrano

© Fernando Alda

Community, Market
Baza, Spain
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Fernando Alda
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: VMZINC, Cortizo, Roca, Tres, Adobe, Autodesk, CE3X, Carpinteria Hijos de José Torres Requena, Cypemep, Piedras Ornamentales Extremeñas, Sklum, Vertical & Musgo
  • Lead Architect: Luis León Ortiz, María Cristina Guzmán Rodríguez, Álvaro Pulido López Camino, Blanca Esteras Serrano
  • Clients: Excelentísimo Ayuntamiento de Baza
  • Structure Calculation: Miguel Ángel Jiménez Dengra
  • Collaborators In The Competition Phase: Francisco Gallego Sánchez
  • Collaborators In The Execution Project Phase: Victor Manuel Ocaña Mesa
  • Construction Execution Manager: Vallejo Caparrós
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a privileged place of the historical quarter of Baza, province of Granada, Spain, becoming a perfect opportunity to reactivate the historic centre which was until now immersed in the problem of depopulation due to the progressive deterioration of commercial activity in this area.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The main objectives of the proposal are the adaptation to new needs of the city, integration in the protected urban environment, sustainability and energy saving, accessibility, visual permeability, and maintenance of the building's image.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Under these premises, it is intended to enhance the existing paths generated in the physical environment of the market, introducing them inside the building. In this way, new activities and uses are generated, managing to integrate the building and strengthening the current urban grid.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Operation Scheme
Operation Scheme
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Two principal areas are developed in this project. On the one hand, a covered public square and a market area on the ground floor, and on the other hand, a youth centre on the semi-basement floor. The functioning of each one of the uses can be independent or combined, depending on the needs. 

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Constructive section
Constructive section
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

All the existing facades on the ground floor are eliminated, and a group of market stands with an enveloping wooden continuum is organized. This market space is conceived as a piece of furniture adapted to the existing structure, fitting under the side aisles, where the existing height is lower, and making free the great height central space for the users’ enjoyment. The market area is kept heated in winter, and is opened when the warmer weather arrives, allowing the sale on both sides of the building. In this way, the square and the market are merged.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Market Plan
Market Plan
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

The main intention is to manifest the hidden virtues of the original building, adapting it to the needs of the 21st century, and taking care of the materiality when placed in a protected environment.

© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Project location

Address: 18800 Baza, Granada, Spain

Ácrono Arquitectura
Blanca Esteras Serrano
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Community Commercial Architecture Market Spain
Cite: "Municipal Food Market and Youth Center Rehabilitation / Ácrono Arquitectura + Blanca Esteras Serrano" [Rehabilitación del mercado de abastos municipal y espacio joven / Ácrono Arquitectura + Blanca Esteras Serrano] 26 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935820/municipal-food-market-and-youth-center-rehabilitation-acrono-arquitectura-plus-blanca-esteras-serrano/> ISSN 0719-8884

