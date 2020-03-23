Prefabricated Pavilion Prototype / Ayllón Paradela Deandrés Arquitectos + Xesta-Rasilla Arquitectos

+ 19

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Lead Architects: Javier Alejo Hernández Ayllón, Veronica Paradela Pernas, Javier De Andrés De Vicente, Enrique García de la Rasilla, María Fernández-Xesta

Clients: AEDAS Homes

Structures Consultant: Igor Garcia

More Specs

Less Specs

A flexible and reconfigurable industrialized system. The prefabricated pavilion prototype is conceived as a flexible and versatile system based on a standard model and its different variations. This modular and additive typological scheme allows multiple configurations according to requirements of every different project, from a large museum hall to a small sales office, including different middle combinations.

It would be a dry industrialized wood construction that guarantees quality, low environmental impact, speed and economic and structural accuracy of the design. At the same time, this system facilitates transportation, commissioning and later disassembly. To enable all this, the modular coordination between structure, ceilings, facade and technical floor with integrated power network and air conditioning is essential. Inside, the last layer of the project is coated with the same finishes that will be foreseen in the houses sold in the pavilion.

A representative and symbolic image. Externally, we look for a representative and symbolic image that contributes to enhance the brand image from the technical and formal containment. We pursue a simple, clean, elegant and proportionate architecture that translates into a compact gabled volume evoking the house’s primitive archetype. The material abstraction of the proposal, a white neutral envelope rhythmically emphasized by the wooden structural ribs and through holes, seeks to reinforce that intention. As a last resort, the formal idea of ​​the pavilion seeks to take root in the essence of what the promoter of the performance sells: houses

An efficient energy response against an undetermined location. Due to its undetermined location, the pavilion must be able to be built in any plot regardless of its orientation, climate or topography. To do this, the pavilion is supported on the ground by an adjustable surface foundation system. Likewise, it is conceived from an isotopic condition of its envelope, allowing it to respond to the most unfavorable climatic situations within the country.

The global design pays special attention to saving energy criteria based on reducing demand through the use of passive strategies such as compactness, continuous thermal insulation without thermal bridges, adjustable solar protection, dynamic load control or natural ventilation of the whole design. On peak demand, the aim is to minimize the necessary consumption through active strategies consistent with a 10/24hr - 5/7d pavilion program. Thereby, we would invest in aerothermal energy combined with a double flow enthalpy heat recuperator for ventilation and temperature control for the whole projectthe use of aerothermal energy and a floor heating/refreshing system allowed us to reduce energy consumption.