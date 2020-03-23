World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Portugal
  5. Apartment SP I / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Apartment SP I / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

Save this project
Apartment SP I / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 26

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Lead Architect: João Tiago Aguiar
  • Project Team: Ana Caracol, João Nery Morais, Rúben Mateus, André Silva, Maria Sousa Otto, Rita Lemos, Alexandra Tavares, Renata Vieira
  • Builder: Oficina dos Sonhos
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The spatial essence of the apartment was maintained in its original plan, although the whole interior was renovated.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Since there were two toilets opening to the same space, we created two comfortable suites, which surprisingly didn’t exist before in such a big and noble apartment.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

With the creation of different types and shapes of interior illumination, all the extensive passageway was animated.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Lisbon, Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Portugal
Cite: "Apartment SP I / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos" [Apartamento SP I / João Tiago Aguiar Arquitectos] 23 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935804/apartment-sp-i-joao-tiago-aguiar-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream