Wuhan's Temporary Hospitals Close as Risk of Coronavirus Decreases

While the risk of COVID-19 is increasing everywhere in the world, the stable situation in Wuhan allowed officials to stop operations in the newly settled temporary hospitals to fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier than expected, Wuhan, the epicenter of COVID-19, is closing its 16 temporary hospitals as the dangers of the pandemic are dissipating, the infection rate is decreasing and the spread of the virus has been constrained. Located in the Hubei province in China, Wuhan has been battling with the virus as of the start of 2020 and has been for the past two-month in full lockdown. Officials have declared that the fast established and efficient facilities have discharged their last recovered patients on March 1.

Put in place to treat people with the coronavirus, the city’s temporary hospitals broke all records. China, used to getting monumental projects done fast, surpassed all expectations with its medical facilities. These engineering missions were inspired directly by the prefab hospital erected in Beijing during the 2003 SARS outbreak.

In fact, construction on the Huoshenshan Hospital was completed between January 23 and February 2, creating 1000 beds and admitting patients the very next morning. Built from scratch, Huoshenshan or the “Mount Fire God” Hospital used modular construction methods. Moreover, the Leishenshan Hospital, opened on February 8, was also promptly made from prefabricated modules in an abandoned parking lot.

On another hand, the Wuhan Living Room Temporary Hospital, Wuhan’s largest coronavirus treatment centers has also closed. Initially an exhibition center, the overnight transformed facility could accommodate between 1,500 and 2,000 patients and a 1,260-person-strong medical staff.

After this significant drop in admitted Coronavirus patients, President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan and its facilities, to mark this ground-breaking event.

News via The Architect’s Newspaper and the BBC.