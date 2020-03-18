House in Nanto / Kazuto Nishi Architects

+ 21

Houses • Toyama, Japan Architects: Kazuto Nishi Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 119.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Ippei Shinzawa

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Hi-Ceramics , LIXIL , Sekino Kosan , Vectorworks 2018

Architect In Charge: Kazuto Nishi

Design Team: Kazuto Nishi Architects

Text description provided by the architects. It is a small house that accepts various environments and aims for a unique architecture. The project site has typical Japanese Seaside climate. Annual sunshine hours are low and precipitation is high. The snow cover can exceed 1m, and in summer some hot summer days are recorded.

The first thing I noticed was the presence of a carport. This area with a lot of snow is installed in most houses. We accepted the carport culture positively and reflected it in the building. At first glance, the appearance of a barracks is the result of carefully interpreting the local environment. We are accepting the monsoon, sunshine, and scenery in our buildings, and are exploring ways to live together with the environment.

In addition, the frame plan is a wide-spread size for one carport vehicle, 2.7 m per grid, and it is thoroughly repeated. Beams are unified in 120 × 270 size. Large bless that traverse the grid are cut in half and sawn 60x270 size to reduce material loss and realize a frame structure that is economically efficient. Utilizing affordable items, this building suggests a new sustainable housing production model here. In order to protect the building from heavy snow, the roof jumps out greatly, and a sealless mortar wall is used for the waist wall. During heavy snow, the waist wall sinks in the snow, and the wooden frame and roof rise impressively in the pure white scenery.