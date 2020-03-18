World
House in Nanto / Kazuto Nishi Architects

House in Nanto / Kazuto Nishi Architects

© Ippei Shinzawa

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Toyama, Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  119.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ippei Shinzawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hi-Ceramics, LIXIL　, Sekino Kosan, Vectorworks 2018
  • Architect In Charge: Kazuto Nishi
  • Design Team: Kazuto Nishi Architects
© Ippei Shinzawa
Text description provided by the architects. It is a small house that accepts various environments and aims for a unique architecture. The project site has typical Japanese Seaside climate. Annual sunshine hours are low and precipitation is high. The snow cover can exceed 1m, and in summer some hot summer days are recorded. 

© Ippei Shinzawa
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Ippei Shinzawa
The first thing I noticed was the presence of a carport. This area with a lot of snow is installed in most houses. We accepted the carport culture positively and reflected it in the building. At first glance, the appearance of a barracks is the result of carefully interpreting the local environment. We are accepting the monsoon, sunshine, and scenery in our buildings, and are exploring ways to live together with the environment.

© Ippei Shinzawa
In addition, the frame plan is a wide-spread size for one carport vehicle, 2.7 m per grid, and it is thoroughly repeated. Beams are unified in 120 × 270 size. Large bless that traverse the grid are cut in half and sawn 60x270 size to reduce material loss and realize a frame structure that is economically efficient. Utilizing affordable items, this building suggests a new sustainable housing production model here. In order to protect the building from heavy snow, the roof jumps out greatly, and a sealless mortar wall is used for the waist wall. During heavy snow, the waist wall sinks in the snow, and the wooden frame and roof rise impressively in the pure white scenery.

© Ippei Shinzawa
Project gallery

