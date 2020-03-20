World
MIPS a Museum Embracing Building / KEAB

MIPS a Museum Embracing Building / KEAB
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Gallery, Commercial Architecture
Gijang-gun, South Korea
  • Architects: KEAB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2435.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  REVI
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bathday, Hyundai cubicle, Hyundai-elevator, Royal&co, SM Namsun Aluminun
  • Architect In Charge: KEAB
  • Design Team: Heesung Baek, Eunji Choi, Saeam Park, Saeun An, Nayoung Kim
  • Collaborators: Sangji Group
  • Construction: WonYoung Construction
© REVI
© REVI

Text description provided by the architects. The Gijang Market as a traditional market is a special place where history and memory are kept. However, there is nowhere to look for its history and memory. For this reason, the stairs in the newly constructed commercial facilities was designed as an art gallery containing the history and memory of the traditional market. Anyone who visits the Gijang Market, will be able to find the history and memory of Gijang Market in this space through the lights and exhibitions hanging into the stairwell.

© REVI
© REVI
Section and elevations
Section and elevations
Stairs plans
Stairs plans
© REVI
© REVI

Through this open art gallery, this building with vertically equipped stairs let this floating population who move only horizontal direction in the market explorer this space vertically. The stairs were invented to reproduce the  flow of human traffic from traditional market. We intended to trans the flow from horizontal to vertical direction. People in the market never move straight. They move around like zigzags to explore every each small spot to discover what they want or enjoy window shopping. That was the key concept to create vertical stairs to express zigzag-flow from the market.

If you look at this surreal stair space with mirror and exhibition, you will finally arrive on the fifth floor, and will be able to discover a hidden garden and a city-scape on the roof. Also, the beams of the buildings covered vertically will serve visitors as lighthouses that guide directions in complex markets like lighthouses in the sea.

© REVI
© REVI

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Gijang-gun, Busan, South Korea

About this office
KEAB
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Gallery Commercial Architecture South Korea
Cite: "MIPS a Museum Embracing Building / KEAB" 20 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935758/mips-a-museum-embracing-building-keab/> ISSN 0719-8884

