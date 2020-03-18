World
Cuore espresso café in suwon / Design Studio Maoom

Cuore espresso café in suwon / Design Studio Maoom

© Soulgraph Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Suwon, South Korea
  • Architect In Charge: Design Studio Maoom
© Soulgraph Photography
© Soulgraph Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Upon sudden adulthood, our daily lives might be the story of a traveler in the city that is on a journey to finding the lost innocence. We are still dreaming to find the memories of the past when we were pure and cheerful. “A day like a fairy tale, a journey to find the moon”. Dreaming of daily life like a fairy tale, our story starts by drawing the space between different emotions and words that we think of looking at the painting ‘path (길)’ by artist Jiyoung Park.

© Soulgraph Photography
© Soulgraph Photography
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Soulgraph Photography
© Soulgraph Photography

The journey starts with 4 ridges and byways next to it. You can feel the wind through the swaying fabric and find a new landscape among the different furniture hid here and there. On the way leading up to the hill, you will meet the shining moon on the terrace (the moon). When you turn back, you can see the landscape of the small hill that you have come by on your journey. In addition, when you climb up to the 4th floor, you will see something swaying in the wind.

© Soulgraph Photography
© Soulgraph Photography

You will experience the same quiet and calm clouds that you saw on the fabric exhibition of the 3rd floor. When you meet the crescent moon in the late night at the terrace, you can make a wish, which will mark the end of your journey. Late at night, The moon is at its brightest moment. The moon is always at the same place to give us comfort through both our happy and sad moments.

© Soulgraph Photography
© Soulgraph Photography

Project location

Address: 18-21 Hyowon-ro 249beon-gil, Ingye-dong, Paldal-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

