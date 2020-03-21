World
  New Visuals of London's Upcoming Design District Released

New Visuals of London’s Upcoming Design District Released

New Visuals of London’s Upcoming Design District Released

The developers of Design District have released new visuals of the future creative hub at the heart of Greenwich Peninsula. Designed by a collective of eight well-renowned architectural studios, and with landscaping by Schulze+Grassov, the project aims to gather together startups, artists and entrepreneurs across many industries, generating a new creative neighbourhood for London.

Courtesy of Zetteler
Courtesy of Zetteler

The eight offices involved in this project are 6a Architects, Mole Architects, Architecture 00, Barrozi Veiga, Selgas Cano, Assemblage, Adam Khan Architects and David Kohn Architects. Each practice independently designed two buildings, both an expression of the studio’s philosophy and aesthetic, creating a highly diverse assemblage of spaces and architectures attuned to London’s dynamism. The challenge was re-creating the vibrancy of an organically developed neighbourhood. The proposals were held to a strict budget and a partnership with the Mayor of London was established, to keep rents low in perpetuity, says Matt Dearlove, head of design at Design District.

Courtesy of Zetteler
Courtesy of Zetteler

Set to open this autumn, the project will comprise of 16 new buildings housing affordable workspaces, studios and workshops for London’s creative landscape. In addition, the development will provide sports facilities, spaces for leisure and cultural activities, as well as a food market.

Courtesy of Zetteler
Courtesy of Zetteler

More information on the Design District and each studio’s proposals in a previous ArchDaily article.

Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "New Visuals of London's Upcoming Design District Released" 21 Mar 2020. ArchDaily.

