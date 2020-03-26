Adaptive Environments: Shaping Space Through Light & Color

Save this picture! Manta Ray Light from Aqua Creations. Image © Ross Belfer (Xhibition)

With the aim of creating immersive environmental experiences in interior spaces, the design studio Aqua Creations has developed Manta Ray Light, a lighting installation built with responsive RGB LED technology that mixes the colors red, green, and blue to generate more than 16 million light tones. By presetting its color spectrum, offering a range of brightness settings on a scale of 0.1 to 100%, and even loading images and videos into its internal memory, the system allows its user to add color and movement to expressive spaces, or deliver a feeling of warmth and concentration to intimate and private rooms.

+ 6

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Modifying the approach to interior design, home automation has been incorporated into the 'veins' of architecture to automate its operation, accessibility, safety, and comfort. Along the same path, innovations emerge that accompany these advances, further enhancing their ability to intelligently modify environments according to the needs and requirements of each user.

Save this picture! Manta Ray Light from Aqua Creations. Image © Ross Belfer (Xhibition)

Manta Ray Light was created to function as a practical lighting system or as a tool for experimental art. Thus, it can imitate the precise atmosphere of a given time, deliver work-focused lighting, or animate interiors in night venues and performance halls. At the same time, it can project dynamic scenes, adjust to the color of the natural light coming from outdoors, and even generate sensory stimuli for therapeutic purposes.

Save this picture! Manta Ray Light from Aqua Creations. Image © Ross Belfer (Xhibition)

As its creators tell us, "each Manta Ray Light is preset with ten combinations. However, they can be programmed to emanate an almost infinite number of colors -to be exact, there are precisely 16,387,064 options." Each lamp is made up of more than 4,000 LED lights that can be programmed or controlled live through a micro WIFI memory card, located inside the light. The system can be operated using computers, mobile phone applications, or remote control.

Save this picture! Manta Ray Light from Aqua Creations. Image © Ross Belfer (Xhibition)

The Manta Ray Light project is part of a family of dynamic innovations that use responsive LED technology to adapt to the Internet of Things, pushing the adaptability of physical spaces in the present and their multifunctionality in the future. Check out a video of its operation and learn more details about the installation here.