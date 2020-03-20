World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. Kadox Housing Complex / HUB

Kadox Housing Complex / HUB

Save this project
Kadox Housing Complex / HUB

© Ilse Liekens © Ilse Liekens © Ilse Liekens © Ilse Liekens + 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Apartments
Geel, Belgium
  • Architects: HUB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4325.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ilse Liekens
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Sto, Autodesk, Engels, Floren Bricks, Winsol
  • Lead Architects: Bart Biermans & Koen Drossaert
  • Design Team: HUB
  • Clients: Re-Vive nv.
  • Collaborators: Bureau bouwtechniek, ABT, E-ster
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ilse Liekens
© Ilse Liekens

Text description provided by the architects. The Kadox project forms part of a new city block currently being developed in the Cadix district of Antwerp. Cadix is a large-scale suburban development that connects with the ongoing Eilandje development.

Save this picture!
© Ilse Liekens
© Ilse Liekens
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Ilse Liekens
© Ilse Liekens

The entire block is characterised by a mixture of housing typologies in terms of size, dwelling type and target group. This mixed residential environment centres around a common courtyard garden, offering both high-quality accommodation and ground-floor residences. Project Cadix comprises a corner of this suburban block.

Save this picture!
© Ilse Liekens
© Ilse Liekens

The above-mentioned mixture can also be found at the level of the individual buildings. Our design comprises a double-high plinth with ground floor “bel-étage” town houses in passive solar construction and above them, one to three layers of low-energy apartments. Ground-floor retail spaces can be found on the corner of the building.

Save this picture!
© Ilse Liekens
© Ilse Liekens

The ground floor dwellings are long and narrow. Each is structured around a private patio, ensuring deep penetration of sunlight and maximum surface of facade, despite their relatively enclosed location. The upper-floor apartments are, by contrast, wide and shallow, guaranteeing spacious terraces and good-quality views.

Save this picture!
© Ilse Liekens
© Ilse Liekens

This stacked approach, together with the access created on the street side, results in a sculptural corner volume that is well adapted to the adjacent streets in terms of scale. The deep, ground floor dwellings with their restricted height reflect the more small-scale and intimate character of the courtyard garden.

Save this picture!
© Ilse Liekens
© Ilse Liekens

The building is constructed via a concatenation of large movements in nevertheless tight, rhythmic succession, using recognisable elements and robust materials. It thereby succeeds in developing a distinct character from these elements while at the same time alluding to the historical morphology and architecture of the surrounding neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© Ilse Liekens
© Ilse Liekens

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Antwerpsesteenweg, 2440 Geel, Belgium

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HUB
Office

Products

Concrete Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Belgium
Cite: "Kadox Housing Complex / HUB" 20 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935720/kadox-housing-complex-hub/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream