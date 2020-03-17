Henning Larsen Designs New Museum of Norway along Tromsø's Coast

Henning Larsen has designed a new Arctic Museum of Norway in Tromsø. Working in collaboration with COWI, Borealis and SLA, the team’s proposal was made for one of the northernmost cultural institutions in the world. Formed as a “cluster of glowing beacons”, the coastal project aims to draw visitors to the sea that surrounds the island city.

As a new cultural path in Tromsø, the 19,700 m2 museum project will house Tromsø University’s cultural artifacts and natural history archives, joining two existing collections that have together outgrown their former homes. The design references the indigenous Saami’s lávvu homes. “Our design takes strong reference from the natural setting and cultural history of northern Norway,” says Henning Larsen Partner Peer Teglgaard Jeppesen. “While modern, the design builds on the language of local heritage to create a glowing landmark that will be a beacon for the island city.”

Located at the top of the site, the existing Tromsø Center for Contemporary Art will remain. As Henning Larsen explains, the structure comprises two visually distinct components: a solid slate base wedged into the hillside, atop which perch four discrete, translucent masses whose facades are composed of modules that can be individually maintained and replaced. These modules are designed to transform into a cluster of glowing beacons along the waterfront at night.

Featuring a clover-like organization, the upper exhibition levels are split into four discrete masses. Programmatically, the design includes exhibition and research facilities, an auditorium with a 200-seat capacity, and a number of small class and study rooms. Outside, the landscape will be home to a living collection of the botany, geology, archaeology, and cultural heritage of Tromsø and the larger Arctic region. Where the museum approaches the water, an amphitheater-like stair will double as an event and public gathering space.

The Arctic Museum of Norway is expected to commence construction in early 2023.

News via Henning Larsen