World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Landscape House / TAOA

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Landscape House / TAOA

Save this project
Landscape House / TAOA

Courtyard. Image © Lei Tao Entrance courtyard. Image © Lei Tao Sunken yard. Image © Lei Tao Courtyard. Image © Lei Tao + 16

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses, Renovation
Beijing, China
  • Architects: TAOA
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lei Tao
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: panoramah!®, Hunter Douglas
  • Architect In Charge: Lei Tao
  • Design Team: Lei Tao, Bozhou Kang, Zhen Chen, Weixin Zhao, Yumuling Zhou
  • Engineering Consultant: Qinghai Wang
  • Landscape And Interior Design: TAOT
  • Construction: Changwei Sheng Team
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Courtyard. Image © Lei Tao
Courtyard. Image © Lei Tao

Text description provided by the architects. It is a rebuilt dwelling with its back against a dense community. Right in front of it is a large open area close to the lake of the community, and a community park can be seen in the distance. The landscape here is beautiful with the wide vision.

Save this picture!
Water courtyard. Image © Lei Tao
Water courtyard. Image © Lei Tao
Save this picture!
1F plan
1F plan
Save this picture!
Ramp. Image © Lei Tao
Ramp. Image © Lei Tao

The intention of the architecture is to lead the indoor life to the outdoor so that the owners can enjoy the beautiful environment better. Because of its special position facing away from the community, the architecture is designed as a semi-private and semi-open space. Inside the courtyard, it is not easy to perceive the existence of the dense community visually. What is seen is a close view of the courtyard, a middle view of the lake and a distant view of the community park.

Save this picture!
Entrance courtyard. Image © Lei Tao
Entrance courtyard. Image © Lei Tao

The facade of the original building facing the landscape was completely opened, leaving only the necessary structure. At the same time, awnings, living platforms and ramps have been added to the outdoor, leading the originally isolated indoor space to the outdoor and expanding it into a horizontal landscape, and also expanding the feeling of the indoor living space to the courtyard, extending all the way to the lake, and planning the park landscape in the distance into a continuous plane.

Save this picture!
Sunken yard. Image © Lei Tao
Sunken yard. Image © Lei Tao

The sunken courtyard is designed as a sloping field, which integrates the underground space and the second floor into the continuous and three-dimensional landscape system and is closely connected with the landscape on the ground. The other three sides of the architecture are enclosed by the courtyard wall, which shields the community and establishes a complete space atmosphere having only landscape. All of these is to let indoor life return to nature and feel nature again.

Save this picture!
Courtyard. Image © Lei Tao
Courtyard. Image © Lei Tao

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
TAOA
Office

Products

Wood Glass Steel

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Landscape House / TAOA" 19 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935680/landscape-house-taoa/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Outdoor platform. Image © Lei Tao

景宅 / TAOA 陶磊建筑

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream