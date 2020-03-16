Italian Architect Vittorio Gregotti Dies of Coronavirus at 92

Save this picture! Italian architect Vittorio Gregotti in 1975. Image via Wikipedia Commons

Vittorio Gregotti, Italian architect, co-responsible for the design of 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics stadium and the 1990 Football World Cup Marassi stadium has died of pneumonia on Sunday 15 March 2020, after catching the coronavirus. Gregotti was being hospitalized with his wife Mariana Mazza in Milan.

Born in 1927, in Novara, Italy, Vittorio Gregotti is a graduate of the Politecnico di Milano. Architect and editor, Gregotti was a contributor and later on the editor-in-chief of the architectural magazine Casabella. The Italian architect curated many exhibitions in his country and lectured in many renowned universities on the topic of architectural theories. In 1975, he curated Regarding the Stucky Mill, a precursor for the Venice Architecture Biennal. The exhibition focused on finding creative options for abandoned granary mills on Venice’s Giudecca.

Founder of Gregotti Associati International, in 1974, a great part of his work fell into the sports and cultural category. In fact, he has designed the Barcelona Olympic Stadium and the Marassi stadium in Genoa for the 1990 World Cup in Italy. Moreover, he was responsible for the Belém Cultural Center in Lisbon, Portugal, the Arcimboldi Opera Theater in Milan, the Grand Théâtre de Provence in France and the University of Calabria campus. On another hand, Gregotti created the Pujiang New Town in Shanghai, inspired by Italian architecture, and the Bicocca district of Milan.

Stefano Boeri paid tribute to his fellow Italian, on his Instagram page, calling him a “master of international architecture who made the history of our culture".

News via The Guardian.