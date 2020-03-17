High Garden Residence / baan puripuri

+ 26

Architect In Charge: Pajitpong Pongsivapai, Khajorn Jaroonwanit

Design Team: Paphangkorn Salilasiri

Interior Designer: baan puripuri

Landscape: baan puripuri

Text: Natthamon Tangtrongmit

Text description provided by the architects. High Garden is a low rise residential project in the heart of Bangkok. The 4-storey semi-detached house has been designed to suit urban lifestyle and create a dialogue between the urban context and the nature. Due to the soaring land price in high-density residential areas, owning a single house with a lush garden in the city centre is such a considerable challenge nowadays. Since urban houses become more compact, most home owners need to maximize every square inch of living space and unavoidably rely on air conditioning units. The role of green space is often neglected or underestimated.

In order to optimize the limited space without compromising quality of life, this semi-detached house were built with the maximum site coverage while providing additional spaces for greenery. Balcony gardens that recessed behind the front façade become an extension of total living area and master bedroom. These south-facing floating gardens seem to take advantage of full exposure to sunlight during the day. They play a vital role in advocating a strong connection with nature and also creating a new relationship between inside and outside space. Partial roofs above the balcony provide shades while keeping the area airy and breezy.

The façade draws its inspiration from characteristics of traditional Thai architecture: all panels feature ridged architectural moldings.Their horizontal lines are contrasted by the ultra thin vertical red fins that accentuate the molding profiles and enhance the aesthetic effect of light and shade. This emphasis on horizontal and vertical lines lead to a fusion of tradition with modernity. Beside controlling visual privacy, the vertical fins also help to improve the indoor thermal comfort and minimize glare caused by direct sunlight. The openings of the façade define different areas of activities in the house and allow the balcony garden to become a green oasis for the community as well.