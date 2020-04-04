World
Casa Luis / Messner Architects

Casa Luis / Messner Architects

© Karina Castro

Houses
Klobenstein, Italy
© Karina Castro
© Karina Castro

Text description provided by the architects. The functional requirements of the clients - a young family with 4 children - were the request for large bright spaces with the best possible view of the landscape and privacy from the eyes of passersby. In addition, the architectural form of the project was developed following the orientation, the morphology of the land and the urban aspects. To the north and south the lot is bordered by built properties, while to the north-west it is delimited by the road.

© Karina Castro
© Karina Castro

To the north-east are the wooded hills, the steep meadows and the natural stone walls that form this gentle landscape with the panorama of the Dolomites in the background. The building consists of three floors. In the basement there are closets, cellars and garages. On the ground floor there is a small housing unit and the first floor is the largest space of the house. In the north-east facade there are large windows illuminate the rooms, offering a magnificent view of the mountains, while in the facades of the other part are more discreet to ensure privacy in the interior spaces.

© Karina Castro
© Karina Castro
Plans
Plans
© Karina Castro
© Karina Castro

Stairs and terraces gradually develop around the building which allow the building to blend in with the morphology of the landscape. The external appearance is grainy and rough in the lower part, smooth and clear in the upper part. Part of the building is made from rock, while other part is in washed concrete, developing through white plaster, becoming increasingly lighter.

© Karina Castro
© Karina Castro

Project gallery

