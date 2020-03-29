World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United Kingdom
  5. The King’s School International College / Walters & Cohen Architects

The King’s School International College / Walters & Cohen Architects

Save this project
The King’s School International College / Walters & Cohen Architects

© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW © Dennis Gilbert/VIEW © Dennis Gilbert/VIEW © Dennis Gilbert/VIEW + 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Canterbury, United Kingdom
  • Clients: The King’s School, Canterbury
  • Engineering (Structure And Civils): Price & Myers
  • Engineering (M&E) : Skelly and Couch
  • Landscape: Bradley-Hole Schoenaich
  • Structure: Price & Myers
  • Building Services: Skelly & Couch
  • Qs: Fanshawe
  • Planning Consultant: Planning consultant
  • Project Manager: Fanshawe
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW

Text description provided by the architects. Walters & Cohen Architects balances industrial heritage with contemporary design at the new International College for The King's School, Canterbury. In 2016, The King’s School in Canterbury asked London-based practice, Walters & Cohen Architects, to undertake a feasibility study for a 1.25-hectare ex-industrial site on the edge of Canterbury’s city centre. The study resulted in an updated masterplan for the site that includes an International College, staff housing, and a sports court with changing facilities. It also included a new drama centre and theatre in the 19th-century Malthouse building, which was undertaken by another practice.

Save this picture!
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW

The scheme was granted consent with unanimous support from the City of Canterbury’s planning committee in March 2017. Walters & Cohen Architects developed designs for a three-storey building that wraps around a private courtyard. It was crucial that the new building complemented the site’s industrial heritage as well as the existing buildings surrounding it; achieved with a striking mixture of weathered concrete and glass. The landscape complements and connects the many elements of the site; a civic square shared with the Malthouse is an important focal point of the campus. Domestic gardens bound two other sides of the College building, while, to the north, the new sports court will be used by the College, King's School and local community, creating a diverse and connected school community, integrated with the historic surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW

The building comprises 34 ensuite bedrooms with boarding for 80 students, several flats for staff, classrooms, and specialist teaching facilities. The classrooms are fully equipped, flexible places allowing for a mixture of traditional learning, digital research, personal interaction and discussion. The International College teaches students aged 11-16, acting as a stepping-stone for those entering the English school system from abroad.

Save this picture!
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW
© Dennis Gilbert/VIEW

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 25 The Precincts, Canterbury CT1 2ES, United Kingdom

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Walters & Cohen Architects
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University United Kingdom
Cite: "The King’s School International College / Walters & Cohen Architects" 29 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935611/the-kings-school-international-college-walters-and-cohen-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream