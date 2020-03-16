World
Timber Dome / Tham & Videgård

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Stockholm, Sweden
  • Design Team: Mårten Nettelbladt, Johannes Brattgård
  • Clients: Hufvudstaden AB
  • Engineering: Egil Bartos
© Åke Eson Lindman
Text description provided by the architects. A pavilion for an office building courtyard in downtown Stockholm. The brief called for an outdoor space that could be used for short breaks, informal gatherings and social events.

© Åke Eson Lindman
At the same time, it was important that the new structure didn’t interfere with views and daylight for the office spaces around the courtyard. Inspired by Buckminster Fuller’s work on the geodesic sphere, the design was developed and built with use of local resources, technical know-how and craftsmanship.

© Åke Eson Lindman
Each part of the dome structure was 3d-cut to measure out of solid Swedish timber and assembled on site within a week.

© Åke Eson Lindman
Project location

Address: Stockholm, Sweden

Cite: "Timber Dome / Tham & Videgård" 16 Mar 2020. ArchDaily.

