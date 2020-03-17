World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. France
  5. Villa Maillard / D'HOUNDT+BAJART Architectes&associés

Villa Maillard / D'HOUNDT+BAJART Architectes&associés

Save this project
Villa Maillard / D'HOUNDT+BAJART Architectes&associés
Save this picture!
© Philippe Braquenie
© Philippe Braquenie

© Philippe Braquenie © Philippe Braquenie © LDK Laurent Dequick © Philippe Braquenie + 49

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Social Housing
Tourcoing, France
  • Architect In Charge: Pauline Degeorges
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Philippe Braquenie
© Philippe Braquenie

Text description provided by the architects. Named after its architect, the Villa Maillard is a landmark building on Avenue de la Marne heading into the city of Tourcoing. Uncared for and neglected for a long time, the Villa Maillard is now fully renovated and expanded to host eight social housing units in the heart of a splendid garden.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Braquenie
© Philippe Braquenie
Save this picture!
© Philippe Braquenie
© Philippe Braquenie

 A tribute to architectural artistry. Today regarded as a historical building by the very detractors project who wanted to leave it unchanged, the Anglo-Norman style villa was already an eccentric piece when it was built in the 1930's. Reminiscent of a getaway destination, a faraway sea resort, it fits perfectly with the history of the boulevard where rich Greater Lille industrial families used to compete in extravagance. The transformation of the Villa Maillard is in tune with the spirit of the time marked by the construction of qualitative and fanciful houses.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Braquenie
© Philippe Braquenie
Save this picture!
© Philippe Braquenie
© Philippe Braquenie

 Know-how, rethink and develop. The careful renovation pays great attention to architectural details such as the stud work where the timber framing is filled with sloping bricks. The roof's tangled volumes have been recreated as they were originally with a traditional frame which required great craftsmanship. The condition of the frame making it impossible to raise the structure, artisans had to redesign the volumes and imagine their assembly from the ground up. 

Save this picture!
© Philippe Braquenie
© Philippe Braquenie
Save this picture!
© Maxime Naveteur
© Maxime Naveteur
Save this picture!
© Maxime Naveteur
© Maxime Naveteur

 The house's silhouette is enhanced by a pre-weathered brownish red zinc lining perfectly adapting to the shape of the frame and covering the house all the way down to the ground floor. The colours renew with the historical building's chromatic tones and contrast with the newly built extensions. Those light wood framed extensions are built where the old bow windows used to be, as if branches  naturally sprang out of the frame. The plant-inspired envelope hosts a tree-house style loggia on the first floor.

Save this picture!
© LDK Laurent Dequick
© LDK Laurent Dequick
Save this picture!
© LDK Laurent Dequick
© LDK Laurent Dequick

 Subject to image requirements at the town entrance, this program offers its residents an outstanding living environment in a somewhat gentrified neighbourhood. The housing units are bright with unconventional volumes, the common portions are neatly designed and the private gardens match the expectations of one of France's greatest tree-lined avenues.

Save this picture!
© LDK Laurent Dequick
© LDK Laurent Dequick

 I had forgotten how massive and solid it was. You would have thought it was made of stone rather than wood, yet it looked alive. The outer walls were covered with a miniature moss and lichen forest. On the north side was an opening big enough for two children to walk in hand in hand and I had Eli walk through it. The inner walls were charred by ages-old log fires, blackened, covered with lichen and badly time-worn, they produced a slight scent of smoke so old that there was no one still alive to remember the flames.” Jean Hegland, Dans la forêt, Gallmeister, 2018, p. 157.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

 Ginkgo resistance. Beyond its architecture, another great feature of the Villa Maillard lies in its park planted with remarkable specimens and especially a ginkgo biloba tree. Those trees are listed as part of the local heritage while the house is not and have therefore protected it from more ambitious real estate projects which would have required to cut them down. As a tribute to this natural heritage, the extensions are lined with stylish ginkgo leaves.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Braquenie
© Philippe Braquenie

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 59200 Tourcoing, France

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
D'HOUNDT+BAJART Architectes&associés
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Social Housing France
Cite: "Villa Maillard / D'HOUNDT+BAJART Architectes&associés" 17 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935587/villa-maillard-dhoundt-plus-bajart-architectes-and-associes/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream