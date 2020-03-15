World
Memory Hostel / Hinzstudio

Memory Hostel / Hinzstudio
© Ngo Duy
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hostel
Da Nang, Vietnam
  • Architects: Hinzstudio
  Area: 294.0
  Year: 2017
  Photographs: Ngo Duy
  Manufacturers:
    Dai Loc, Jotun, KINGLED, Song Gianh, Tan Tien, Toto
  Architect In Charge: Phan Van Tran Tuan
  Design Team: Phan Van Tran Tuan, Le Thuy Ngan, Tuong Ngoc Thach, Vo Dinh Hiep
© Ngo Duy
“Connection” lies at the heart of the design for this hostel nested in Coastal Da Nang. It threads the connection between humans, between present and past and between cultures. Memory hostel rose from a worn cramped house. Hence, the conversion of such limited living space, never mind to a cozy and comfortable hostel 50 patrons in capacity, became the focal point of the conversation.

© Ngo Duy
North and East elevations
North and East elevations
© Ngo Duy
The answer championed is to leverage each spaces for appropriate functions, exploit the advantageous locale and expand the enclosed space into the outdoors, the last of which is accomplished by the delicately placement of mini-windows throughout to suit the bunk-bed theme of the Hostel. Threading through Memory hostel’s conception is the reminiscent of a Vietnam that was a part of French Cochin-china. The façade captures the gazes with its adornment of red bricks, whose design in its essence is the fruition of the local culture and craftsmanship.

© Ngo Duy
Floor plans 01
Floor plans 01
© Ngo Duy
Recycled and rough materials were favored in construction and furnishing to forge an ambiance primal yet youthful, unruly yet elegant and amicable, reflecting the patrons that will be under this roof. Simple construction methods and recycled furnishings together help slash the instruction fees. Further, these elements ornate the building as an exhibition space for the cultural heritage of the land.

© Ngo Duy
Project location

Address: Da Nang, Hải Châu District, Da Nang, Vietnam

Hinzstudio
Hospitality Architecture Lodging Hostel Vietnam
