World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Venados 22 House / estudio AM arquitectos

Venados 22 House / estudio AM arquitectos

Save this project
Venados 22 House / estudio AM arquitectos

© Santiago Heyser © Santiago Heyser © Santiago Heyser © Santiago Heyser + 31

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Cancún, Mexico
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 370.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Santiago Heyser
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Autodesk, BTicino, Cuprum, Enscape, Helvex, Teka
  • Lead Architects: Gerala Ángeles Cherit, Santiago Martín del Campo
  • Design Team: Jonatan Torres
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Santiago Heyser
© Santiago Heyser

Text description provided by the architects. The Venados 22 house is a sober sample of contrasts between blind canvases and rugged textures. On the exterior, this can be seen in the facades with blind chukum-plaster walls against carved and handcrafted walls of regional stone.

Save this picture!
© Santiago Heyser
© Santiago Heyser
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Santiago Heyser
© Santiago Heyser

Accents of bare concrete are also present in structural elements and in the window frames, thus generating framed pictures with a vegetal background. The terrace and the garden revolve around a wooden deck over the black marble pool, inviting users to recreation and rest, with a waterfall that provides peace with its sound.

Save this picture!
© Santiago Heyser
© Santiago Heyser
Save this picture!
Floor Plan - Ground Floor
Floor Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Santiago Heyser
© Santiago Heyser

The interior of the house includes an architectural program for a family of four, with a guest room on the ground floor and three bedrooms, a TV room and a play area on the top floor. Marble floors, panelings, and white walls help the elements of tzalam-wood to stand out with their warmth and natural tone. This architecture of straight lines and simple materials is a combination of function and design.

Save this picture!
© Santiago Heyser
© Santiago Heyser
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Santiago Heyser
© Santiago Heyser

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
estudio AM arquitectos
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "Venados 22 House / estudio AM arquitectos" [Casa Venados 22 / estudio AM arquitectos] 18 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935535/venados-22-house-estudio-am-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream