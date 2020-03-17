Estomba House / Calfat-Mazzocchi

+ 17

Houses • Belgrano, Argentina
Architects: Calfat-Mazzocchi

Area: 120.0 m²

Year: 2018

Photographs: Javier Agustin Rojas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aluar, Autodesk, Cosentino , Hunter Douglas Perú, Johnson amoblamientos, Silverstone, Trimble

Lead Architects: Veronica Calfat, Marina Mazzocchi

Clients: Graciela Fabra

Text description provided by the architects. A square-shaped house that is configured around a square-shaped courtyard, in this way the built embraces the void, organizing the environments around it. It is a refurbishing of a house with a box-like typology in the neighbourhood of Belgrano R.

Of the existing house, only the original iron frame and the brick-vaulted roof were reused. A sector of the house was demolished in order to duplicate the surface of the courtyard and the upper floor was organized in a manner that respects the different existing heights. For the bedroom, we sought to protect privacy with a sliding window and a cement bench that creates a reading space.

Save this picture! Ground Floor and Top Floor

Blurring the boundary between the interior and exterior helped us understand the dynamics that the house needed, communicating the public spaces towards the courtyard, integrating them through the choice of the same flooring used both for the interior and the exterior.