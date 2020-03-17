World
Camper Store / Oficina Penadés

Camper Store / Oficina Penadés

© José Hevia

Store
Spain
  Architects: Oficina Penadés
  Area: 180.0
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: José Hevia
  Design Team: Jorge Penadés, Javier Martín, Antonio Borlado, Vincent Orts, Darío Giménez
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The first meeting Jorge had with the Camper team was in a warehouse in Binissalem, a small village in the center of Mallorca. Mainly used as a storage space for old camper shops that have been refurbished and updated, it also works as a sort of archive with custom-made pieces from Michele de Lucci, Gaetano Pesce, Ingo Maurer, The Bouroullec Brothers or Konstantin Grcic.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Plan
Plan
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Immediately after entering Jorge felt absolutely drawn to this place and proposed a risky idea: “What if I use this space as a temporary factory and I self-produce the entire shop from here? Together with his team, Jorge moved to Mallorca in the summer of 2019.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Section
Section
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Using just 3 basic elements – perforated metal profiles, corner plates and bolts/nuts – Jorge designed and fabricated all the necessary elements for the store: from product display shelves and tables to different seating units, lighting, checkout counter, brand logos and as a bonus: a typography.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

As part of the Camper Together project, this is the first time in the history of the company that someone is allowed to design and fabricate an entire shop with his own hands.

© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Section
Section
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Oficina Penadés
