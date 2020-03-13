Morphosis to Design Lululemon's Global Headquarters in Vancouver

Morphosis will design a new high-tech global headquarters for lululemon in Vancouver, Canada. Working with Francl Architecture and Clive Wilkinson Architects, the team will create the main office to serve as an extension of the core values of the brand itself. The design for the 13-story headquarters is made to create strong connections between the building and its site, landscape, and community, with exterior and interior spaces that encourage collaboration and innovation.

Partner and Project Principal Arne Emerson said that, "the guiding principles behind Morphosis, including innovation, wellness, and sustainability, resonate with lululemon’s values. This is an exciting project to create a lasting impact on all current and future lululemon employees." Morphosis founder and design director Thom Mayne said that, "We are thrilled to be partnering with lululemon on this project and joining them at an important time in the evolution of the company." The design aims to promote health and wellness, including ample access to daylight, green spaces, and landscaped terraces that strengthen connections to the exterior.

As the team explains, the building's façade will feature a high performance brise-soleil system that limits solar heat gain to reduce energy consumption and to modulate the interior building climate for occupants, while also opening views of the surrounding environment. Internally, the office floors are organized around a full-height central atrium that delivers light deep into the center of the building. The atrium serves as the social and cultural heart of the building, with stairs that wrap around the atrium to connect each level, and a central gathering space for employees. At the street level, the ground floor of the building is activated by a public plaza, retail space, and art along Great Northern Way to further enhance connections to the surrounding neighborhood.

The design team will be working with sustainability and wellness consultant Integral on the lululemon headquarters. No project timeline has been released.

News via Morphosis