Chimney House / Atelier DAU

Chimney House / Atelier DAU

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Sydney, Australia
  • Builder: Grosser Constructions
  • Engineering: Tall Ideas Engineering
  • Consultants: Bartolo Brass (Façade), Technical Roofing & Cladding (Roofing)
© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

Text description provided by the architects. This inner city site proposed enormous potential given its generous width granted via the vacant block within its title. In addition to a rear expansion and thorough renovation within the existing terrace home, a new single garage with a self-contained apartment above it now flanks the property, concealed behind a custom perforated bronze screen incorporating a garage door. This façade is designed as a flat graphic, allowing natural light to enter whilst maintaining privacy within. In tandem with the terrace’s heritage façade, it reads tonally as one consistent surface that will age gracefully.

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

Capitalising on the double width of the site behind the garage’s far wall and expansion of the existing property’s rear footprint enabled the creation of a conjoined spacious living and dining area with a fireplace, plus a large eat-in kitchen. The high walls and fluid floor space enable the clients’ extensive and eclectic collection of art to be exhibited without the pretense of a gallery-like white-cube space thanks to oversized glass pivot doors framing the paved courtyard.

Plans
Plans

Energising the terrace’s orthogonal geometries is the organic nature of the curved central stair with a steel plate balustrade. Another is the selection of ceramic floor tiles. A bold diagonal graphic is carried through several rooms and unites them with a continuous pattern, granting the illusion of expanding space (a motif subtly integrated upon the garage door).

© Tom Ferguson
© Tom Ferguson

Project gallery

