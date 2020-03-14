Everlasting Forest Pavilion for Bangkok Design Week 2020 / Plural designs company limited

+ 23

Pavilion • Bangkok, Thailand Architects: Plural designs company limited

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 172.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Anuphan Sukhapinda

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Autodesk, Best polymer international company limited, Lighting and Equipment (Public Company), McNeel, Permaflora company limited, Thai Fiber Rebar company limited

Design Team: Piboon Amornjiraporn, Thitipon Phayakkabut, Apisorn Phalking

Clients: Creative Economy Agency, PTT Global Chemical Limited

Engineering: Plural designs company limited

Landscape: PRACTICE(d)PRACTICE

Algorithm Design: Fab café

Lighting Design: Lighting and Equipment

Graphic Design: Plural designs company limited

Exhibition Content: Creative Economy Agency

Construction And Installation: D63 company limited, Plural designs company limited

Landscape Contractor: Suansangsuk

Lighting Contractor: Basiclite Microsystem Company Limited, Vimon Palakawong na Ayuttaya

Lighting Supplier: Lighting and Equipment

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Everlasting Forest Pavilion: The Intertwining of Human and nature. At present, urbanization is rapidly expanding because of economic and social growth. We are constantly facing unpredictable climates and changing environment, which affect the way a city is developed in the future. As a result, future cities will focus on the development of life quality and environmental sustainability together with maximizing living spaces and modern infrastructures. Ever Last Forest is a space demonstrating the co-habitation between man-made structures and their surrounding environment including buildings, green spaces, and daily life objects, whose resources and waste are all sustainably managed and utilized.

The design approach for Everlasting Forest by GC reflects an adaptation and cohabitation with nature, since it is impossible for humankind to move forward or reverse without prioritizing the environment. The design process is collaboration between experts from various disciplines who propose materials, innovation, and new ideas which create an everlasting balance. The materials used in the project are environmentally friendly, made from material wastes and are biodegradable. They can be reused after the project finishes. The project also builds a new experience for the audience, allowing it to understand the co-living of human and nature. The exhibition showcases knowledge about different concepts and materials exhibited in a tunnel. The tunnel gradually expands to cover a walk way and a green space. This imitates the co-living between man-made and natural materials.

The core content of this project is the BCG model, which includes Bio Economy, Circular Economy, and Green Economy. Bio Economy focuses on a good use of bio resources, which is linked to Circular Economy which looks at the production process and a circular use of resources. Green Economy promotes an environmentally friendly approach to the production of goods and services. In order to preserve the environment following the BCG model, the process begins with a selection of materials and production and fabrication processes which least affect the environment. The materials chosen should be reusable or biodegradable so that the amount of waste from the production and fabrication processes is reduced. This is also to raise awareness in terms of achieving a balance in the coexistence of natural and synthetic materials. Ever Last Forest is part of the Bangkok Design Week 2020 and a collaborative project between creative practitioners at the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), PTT Global Chemical Co., Ltd. (PLC) or GC and Plural designs company limited, who work together to propose an alternative for the development of future cities and sustainable materials for the future of the wider public.