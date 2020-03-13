World
Kientruc o Office / KIENTRUC O

Kientruc o Office / KIENTRUC O

© Hoang Le © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Vietnam
  • Architects: KIENTRUC O
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 221.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki, Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Binh Minh, E-block, INAX, Kova, VAS
  • Lead Architect: Dam Vu, Anni Le
  • Design Team: Anni Le, Phuong Doan, Viet Nguyen
  • Constructor: Dinh Duc Anh Vu
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Intermediate zones continually wraps around KIENTRUC O office’s two main areas, the void and the working area. The walls function as the unbound partition follow the binary principle of Open and Close, split the office into smaller spaces, and allow movement to flow freely across the floor. The spatial arrangement polarizes the character of spaces to Stillness and Movement, yielding out diverse spatial quality that fluctuates along the spectrum.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Perspective section diagram
Perspective section diagram
Courtesy of KIENTRUC O
Courtesy of KIENTRUC O

Spaces recollect its form and shape by receiving light, giving way to shadow, and delineates its depth through the floating walls, successively create intimate spaces and render the atmospheres into silence and serene. Employs three criteria in passive cooling methods to cope with tropical weather in Vietnam: heat preventing, heat modulation and heat dissipation. The office design is focused on protecting the indoor micro-climate from sunlight and choosing building orientation.Vegetation helps to reduce the impact of the sun on the exterior fabric.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

The ventilation strategy for the office is a counter approach to the common scheme found in modern tropical buildings. It is entirely naturally ventilated. Both traditional and mechanical methods are used to quickly release the indoor heat and maximize air circulation. Controlling entrance of wind and solar access contributes to creating a comfortable indoor environment. Muli-layered roof system helps air to ventilate while protecting the main workspace from being overheated. The long and thin floor plan introduces multiple buffer zones shaded by a suitable wall and veranda ratio. Air flows freely through the openings on walls and roof to facilitate a natural form of comfort. Phenomenally, it draws up a multitude state of perception, provoking a humanistic sense of space, and gives shape to the spiritual locality of place.

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Monochromatic manipulation of material renders the architecture in a spatio-temporal state, acting as a background to highlight the natural phenomenon happening among the spaces. The autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) block has low thermal conductivity and is nonabsorbent in nature, which is very suitable for both interior and exterior use and contributes significantly to heat modulation. Its monochromatic finishes blurs the perception of the inside and outside, delegating space as a myriad subject, constantly adapting its spatial characteristic according to its  purpose of use and the activity taking place.

Project location

Address: District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
