LAND Salon / SIDES CORE

LAND Salon / SIDES CORE

© Takumi Ota

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Osaka, Japan
  • Architects: SIDES CORE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 59.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Takumi Ota
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ARIAKE, DN Lighting, Flos, NEW LIGHT POTTERY, TAKARA BELMONT
  • Architect In Charge: Sohei Arao
  • Design Team: SIDES CORE
  • Construction: THE
  • Lighting: New Light Pottery
  • Logo: Yu Nagaba
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. A hair and eyelash salon - The clients had a long, narrow, wood frame 1-story building, similar to an old-style Japanese nagaya row house. To capitalize on the inherent characteristics, we created a passageway with a long line of sight. As customer move further into the space, tiers help define each area. A noren curtain at the entrance disrupts the line of sight – people outside cannot see through to the back of the space. Clients duck under the curtain and enter, feeling psychologically drawn down the passageway, further into the space, to the other side of the koshi lattice panels. By blocking the line of sight, the façade entices people outside to imagine what the space holds.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
General floor plan
General floor plan
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

A married couple runs LAND. A hair salon and eyelash salon are synergistic, but due to the different nature of the services, we created two separate lines of movement from the entrance. Clients enter the eyelash room (box) directly from reception. Its raised floor is 900mm higher than the salon. The wall dividing it from reception area is an additional 1250mm -- high enough to make the elevated eyelash space private, but low enough that it still feels open. Areas under the raised floor are used for storage/closets.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The adjacent reception space is incorporated into the box’s height difference. Together they are reminiscent of a tansu step chest, falling somewhere between furniture and architectural feature. Stacked, L-shaped wooden supports that function as part of both areas catch the eye, while seeming to float near the façade. The tiered counter serves as a display space for select products sold in the shop.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

The eyelash space (box) prevents people on the street from seeing the hair salon area. Panels partition the cutting area front to back. Four cutting chairs are separated from each other so customers can relax in a private space. The shampoo area, which is also where head spa treatments are done, is located further back, past the back room/hand-washing area (box). Kōshi lattice panels subtly define the shampoo area, making it a quiet and calm space.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

LAND is more than just a hair and eyelash salon. It also sells the salon’s original products, and the owners aim to host a variety of art, music, and other events. LAND’s logo reflects that idea, and was created by illustrator Yu Nagaba. The owners have been a fan of his for many years and were thrilled to have Nagaba design the logo. Framed by the façade’s sliding glass doors, it seems to float in LAND’s passageway space, welcoming visitors in – the literal face of the salon.

© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Project location

Address: 1-chōme-18-23 Shinmachi, Nishi-ku, Osaka, 550-0013, Japan

About this office
SIDES CORE
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Japan
Cite: "LAND Salon / SIDES CORE" 13 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935401/land-salon-sides-core/> ISSN 0719-8884

