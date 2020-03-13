World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Mitchell Lane House / Robert Young Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Mitchell Lane House / Robert Young Architects

Save this project
Mitchell Lane House / Robert Young Architects

© Joshua McHugh © Joshua McHugh © Joshua McHugh © Joshua McHugh + 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, Houses Interiors
Bridgehampton, United States
  • Lead Architects: Robert Young
  • Design Team: Greg Tietjen, Marina Tomic
  • Engineering: S.L. Maresca & Associates
  • Landscape Architect: LaGuardia Design Group
  • Landscape Contractor: Summerhill Landscapes, Inc Consultants
  • Interior Design: Damon Liss Design
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

Text description provided by the architects. In its previous life, this home was a spatially challenged ‘80s specimen known as a “contemporary.” But, while outdated, the house — an arrangement of three barn-like structures — had great bones and flow. So, instead of razing it, we entirely re-imagined and re-created it to appear as though it was built and designed from scratch.

Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

In the main house, we rethought every detail. Upstairs, the master bedroom and master bathroom were flipped, with the bedroom moved from the front of the house to the back for privacy. Downstairs, we opened up the space significantly, removing an odd curved balcony to create a more spacious double-height living room, also facing the backyard (which includes a new deck with screened porch, and an all-new pool and small poolhouse located in a separate, gated area).

Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

The overall effect is one of seamless indoor-outdoor living that’s great for entertaining — especially in summer — but also kid-friendly (it houses a family of four). Inside, bleached white oak floors and white-painted wood planks lend a breezy, beachy vibe, accented with solid walnut and dark concrete and bronze.

Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

The windows — previously an awkward composition of uncoordinated shapes — were reenvisioned to create a look that’s modern and open but not overexposed. In the back of the house, an expansive quadrant of large square windows offers a clean, welcoming aesthetic from the outside and great views from the inside. But in the front (facing the road) the use of windows was pared down for privacy.

Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

On the outside, we visually emphasized the simple, iconic barn-like shapes of the three main volumes by using black stained cedar on the “links” between them. The black contrasts and falls into shadow next to the natural cedar, which will weather to a natural silver over time. A swath of the same black cedar announces the entrance as a sleek, modern “welcome portal,” with a sheltering roof over the glass front door.

Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh
Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

Additionally, inside the connector between the main house and family room, we reconfigured the layout to include a side entrance to a new mudroom that connects to the rear of the house as well — increasing the practicality and maximizing the space in a home that’s now truly modern, rather than just contemporary in style.

Save this picture!
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Robert Young Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors United States
Cite: "Mitchell Lane House / Robert Young Architects" 13 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935368/mitchell-lane-house-robert-young-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream