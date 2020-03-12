World
Green House / FAB Architects

Green House / FAB Architects

© Gareth Gardner © Gareth Gardner © Gareth Gardner © Gareth Gardner + 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Croydon, United Kingdom
  • Architects: FAB Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 20.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Gareth Gardner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ANS Group, Allgood, Cowley Timber, Havwoods, The Skylight Company
  • Lead Architects: Will Fisher, Mike Bell
  • Engineering : GL&SS
  • Contractor: Palali Construction
  • Cnc Fabrication: Cut & Construct
© Gareth Gardner
Text description provided by the architects. Green House consists of the renovation and extension of a terraced house in Croydon. Through discussions with the client, we developed a brief to expand and reinvigorate their terraced house to create more space for their growing family.

© Gareth Gardner
Technical section
Technical section
© Gareth Gardner
The design extends the living space, creating a high vaulted space at the rear drawing with porthole windows bringing much-needed light into the open-plan kitchen and dining area.

© Gareth Gardner
Arched openings are used to obscure structural elements whilst serving to zone the space into a cook, eat and play. Timber cladding inside and out adds definition to the simple, playful geometries which are designed to excite and inspire the client's children.

© Gareth Gardner
Project gallery

About this office
FAB Architects
Office

Cite: "Green House / FAB Architects" 12 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935363/green-house-fab-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

