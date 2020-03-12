Green House / FAB Architects

-
Architects: FAB Architects
- Area: 20.0 m²
- Year: 2018
- Photographs: Gareth Gardner
-
-
Lead Architects: Will Fisher, Mike Bell
-
Engineering : GL&SS
-
Contractor: Palali Construction
-
Cnc Fabrication: Cut & Construct
Text description provided by the architects. Green House consists of the renovation and extension of a terraced house in Croydon. Through discussions with the client, we developed a brief to expand and reinvigorate their terraced house to create more space for their growing family.
The design extends the living space, creating a high vaulted space at the rear drawing with porthole windows bringing much-needed light into the open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Arched openings are used to obscure structural elements whilst serving to zone the space into a cook, eat and play. Timber cladding inside and out adds definition to the simple, playful geometries which are designed to excite and inspire the client's children.