I Park Apartments / NBJ Architectes

I Park Apartments / NBJ Architectes

© Paul Kozlowski

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Residential
Montpellier, France
  • Lead Architects: Elodie Nourrigat & Jacques Brion
  • Client : Pragma
  • Bet Structure: CALDER
  • Bet Fluide Thermique: DURAND
  • Bc: APAVE
© Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski

Text description provided by the architects. Thought a process of dialogue with the city of Montpellier, the equipment company of the Montpelliéraine region, Jean Nouvel, chief architect of the ZAC and promoter Pragma, the housing building "I-Park" facing the new town hall of Montpellier, is a building of eight levels in variable layers.

© Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski
7th Floor Plan
7th Floor Plan
© Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski

Thought like a stratified and faceted monolith, the project constitutes an urban built front in its dividing line with the street. Adjoining the project site, a public park in continuity of Lez will offer unobstructed views of the river and its banks to housing. A landscape band allows a distance between public and private spaces.

© Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski

The base of the project is treated with stamped concrete while the body of the project consists of a unified facade. A double skin allows adaptability to each orientation, in connection with the direct / projected environment. A specific composition was thought for the urban facade. It is a sequence of three buildings interacting with each other and thus forming an animated entity. The facades facing the park and the Lez have the challenge of offering the vision of a park turning on the frame, integrating and absorbing perfectly the construction in its environment. A game between vegetated facades and reflecting facades projecting the plant in the urban fabric is thus set up.

© Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski
Section BB
Section BB
© Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski

This project draws its specificity from a strong desire for research and experimentation on living conditions in a Mediterranean climate. The vegetated facades are the subject of an upstream research allowing us to work directly with specialists as well as the realization of prototypes.

© Paul Kozlowski
© Paul Kozlowski

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Montpellier, France

About this office
NBJ Architectes
Office

Cite: "I Park Apartments / NBJ Architectes" 11 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935353/i-park-apartments-nbj-architectes/> ISSN 0719-8884

