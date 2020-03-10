Call for Submissions: Get Published on Balmond Studio's Blog!

Ever wanted to get your work published alongside pioneers such as Cecil Balmond, Daniel Libeskind, Martin Kemp, and Alain de Botton?

Well, now you can! On Balmond Studio’s blog TiP.

We’re looking for original content that may come in the form of an article, interview, art, architecture, design, or research project. An essay, video, audio, photography… the possibilities are many and we’ve provided further guidelines on TiP.

Each piece published would also receive promotion across all our social media channels. So don’t be shy!

We are looking forward to receiving your ideas and sharing them with the world!

Send your pitch to: editorial@balmondstudio.com

Download the information related to this call here.