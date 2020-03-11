World
Deco Temple, Elixir Bunn Coffee Roasters / AZAZ Architects

Deco Temple, Elixir Bunn Coffee Roasters / AZAZ Architects

© Rakan Alzughaib © Abdulrahman Bayshout

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Store
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Architect In Charge: Shahad Alazzaz
  • Design Team: AZAZ ARCHITECTS
  • Clients: Elixir Bunn Coffee Roasters
© Abdulrahman Bayshout
Text description provided by the architects. Famous Saudi coffee roasters Elixir Bunn opened their new location in Riyadh, designed by Azaz Architects. After building a strong reputation for their coffee, it was time to build an atmosphere to complement their famous drinks. Coffee in Saudi Arabia is well-rooted into the local culture and could be traced back to times prior to the formation of the Kingdom.

© Abdulrahman Bayshout
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Rakan Alzughaib
Since then, coffee in the region has evolved, and today, the coffee industry in Saudi Arabia is flourishing. To match that progression, Azaz Architects created the space as a “Deco Temple” to take coffee seekers into a modern day spiritual-like experience. The structural column in the center of the space created a challenge for the designers. However, the team at Azaz Architects embraced it, transforming it into the center point of its design. New walls blossomed from the column, shaped into massive overreaching arches.

© Rakan Alzughaib
Elevation
Elevation
© Abdulrahman Bayshout
The shape of the historic Islamic arches combined with the mud finishing contributed to the feel of local sanctity. After all, the coffee shop is a Saudi brand and the space certainly reflects that. Nonetheless, the shop has a modern edge to it thanks to metropolitan touches such as the use of sustainable Italian Terrazzo for the floor and the deep blue spiral staircase. The new Elixir Bunn shop, designed by Azaz Architects, has become a landmark among the fast growing coffee shop industry in Saudi Arabia.

© Abdulrahman Bayshout
Project location

Address: Riyadh Saudi Arabia

AZAZ Architects
