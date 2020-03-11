QS Reveals the World's Top Universities for Architecture in 2020

The annual QS- Quacquarelli Symonds ranking for top universities has been unveiled. Based on academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact, the ranking highlights every year the best universities for each profession. In the 2020 Architecture/ Built Environment division, the list reveals that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is back on top.

While last year, the first position was granted to the Bartlett School of Architecture at UCL (University College London), after four-year complete domination of the ranking by MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology tops again the charts. Moreover, in this edition, the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands took the second position, while UCL took third, ETH Zurich came in fourth position and Harvard in fifth.

Read on for the complete list of the world’s top universities for Architecture/ Built Environment studies in 2020.

Related Article The World's Top Universities for Studying Architecture in 2019

Save this picture! via Shutterstock/ By 4 PM production

1-Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – USA

2-Delft University of Technology – Netherlands

3-UCL – UK

4-ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology - Switzerland

5-Harvard University – USA

6-University of California, Berkeley (UCB) – USA

7-Politecnico di Milano – Italy

8-Manchester School of Architecture – UK

9-University of Cambridge – UK

10-EPFL – Switzerland

11-Tsinghua University – China

12-National University of Singapore (NUS) – Singapore

13-Columbia University – USA

14-The University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong SAR

15-University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) – USA

16-The University of Tokyo – Japan

17-The University of Melbourne – Australia

18-The University of Sydney - Australia

18-Tongji University – China

20-KTH Royal Institute of Technology – Sweden

21-Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech – Spain

22-The Hong Kong Polytechnic University – Hong Kong

23-The University of Sheffield – UK

24-Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) – Germany

25-RMIT University – Australia

26-Technical University of Munich – Germany

27-The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) – Australia

28-Cornell University - USA

29-Georgia Institute of Technology - USA

29-Stanford University - USA

31-Seoul National University – Tokyo

32-University of British Columbia - Canada

33-Politecnico di Torino – Italy

34-University of Michigan-Ann Arbor – USA

35-Universidad Politécnica de Madrid – Spain

36-Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC) – Chile

37-Chalmers University of Technology - Sweden

38-Cardiff University - UK

38-University of Texas at Austin – USA

38-University of Toronto – Canada

41-Aalto University – Finland

41-McGill University – Canada

43-Universidade de São Paulo – Brazil

44-University of Pennsylvania – USA

45-KU Leuven – Belgium

46-Eindhoven University of Technology – Netherlands

47-Shanghai Jiao Tong University – China

48-Kyoto University – Japan

49-Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) – Mexico

50-University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – USA

51-100 -Carnegie Mellon University - USA

51-100 -City University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong

51-100 -Curtin University – Australia

51-100 -Hanyang University – South Korea

51-100 -Harbin Institute of Technology –

51-100 -Illinois Institute of Technology – USA

51-100 -KIT, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology – Germany

51-100 -Korea University – Korea

51-100 -Loughborough University – UK

51-100 -Lund University – Sweden

51-100 -Monash University – Australia

51-100 -National Technical University of Athens – Greece

51-100 -New York University (NYU) – USA

51-100 -Newcastle University – UK

51-100 -Norwegian University of Science And Technology – Norway

51-100 -Oxford Brookes University – UK

51-100 -Pennsylvania State University – USA

51-100 -Princeton University – USA

51-100 -Queensland University of Technology (QUT) – Australia

51-100 -RWTH Aachen University – Germany

51-100 -Sapienza University of Rome – Italy

51-100 -Southeast University – China

51-100 -Vienna University of Technology – Austria

51-100 -Texas A&M University – USA

51-100 -The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) – Hong Kong

51-100 -The University of Auckland – New Zealand

51-100 -The University of Queensland – Australia

51-100 -Tianjin University – China

51-100 -Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA) – Argentina

51-100 -Universidad de Chile – Chile

51-100 -Universidad Nacional de Colombia – Colombia

51-100 -Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro – Brazil

51-100 -Università Iuav di Venezia – Italy

51-100 -Universität Stuttgart – Germany

51-100 -Universiti Malaya (UM) – Malaysia

51-100 -Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) – Malaysia

51-100 -Universiti Teknologi Malaysia – Malaysia

51-100 -University of Bath – UK

51-100 -UCT Graduate School of Business – South Africa

51-100 -The University of Edinburgh – UK

51-100 -University of Lisbon – Portugal

51-100 -University of Porto – Portugal

51-100 -University of Reading – UK

51-100 -University of Southern California – USA

51-100 -University of Technology Sydney – Australia

51-100 -Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University – USA

51-100 -Waseda University – Japan

51-100 -Yale University– USA

51-100 -Yonsei University – South Korea

51-100 -Zhejiang University – China

To check the rest of the list, go to the official website of the QS World University Rankings.