Softcom Head Office / Micdee Designs

Softcom Head Office / Micdee Designs

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Lagos, Nigeria
  • Architects: Micdee Designs
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 768.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Ruby’s Polaroid
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Floorkraft, Forte Oil, Glass.ng, Hausba Smarthomes, Precise Lighting, Somotex, TEDA Art, Taeillo
  • Architect In Charge: Michael Awonowo
  • Design Team: Mojisola Ajayi, Affia Ido, Anthonia Joseph
  • Clients: Softcom Nigeria Limited
  • Engineering: Azbell Engineering
  • Landscape: Landever
  • Collaborators: Spazio Ideale, Lush Interiors
© Ruby's Polaroid
© Ruby's Polaroid

Text description provided by the architects. Micdee Designs completed an office campus for one of Nigerian’s fastest growing tech companies in Ikeja, lagos Nigeria. Nigeria currently leads the pack as Africa develops to be one of the world’s fastest growing tech market as a result of the tech capital gravitating towards the region. This has resulted in a boost to its workplace infrastructure as indigenous tech companies aim to mirror their workspaces with those of their counterparts in Silicon Valley.

© Ruby's Polaroid
© Ruby's Polaroid
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Elevation 01
Elevation 01
© Ruby's Polaroid
© Ruby's Polaroid

The building’s envelope adopts a minimalist approach that offers the surrounding landscape and bright interiors an opportunity to flourish. The almost predictable natural hues places an emphasis on neutrality that possesses a timeless feature and inspires an open embrace to all staff and visitors.

© Ruby's Polaroid
© Ruby's Polaroid

Taking into the consideration the kind of work that happens at Softcom, the two floors are adequately segmented to promote the core components of the company; Engineering and Sales. This results in a brighter and colorful ground floor to inspire the millennials that form the core of the company’s staff and a more neutral first floor to communicate competence to clients. This forms a distinction that ultimately plays a major role in how the company operates.

© Ruby's Polaroid
© Ruby's Polaroid

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Lagos, Nigeria

Cite: "Softcom Head Office / Micdee Designs" 14 Mar 2020. ArchDaily.

