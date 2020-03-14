World
White Housing / VIVA Architecture

White Housing / VIVA Architecture
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

© Koen Broos

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Amberes, Belgium
  • Architects: VIVA Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3200.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Koen Broos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aliplast, Autodesk, Azuleo, Saint -Gobain, Stone, Van Beveren
  • Design Team: Sylvie Bruyninckx, Johan Berteloot, Frederik Deprouw, Karen Loyens
  • Clients: Brody
  • Engineering: Ingenieursbureau Concreet
  • Consultants: Studiebureau Van Craen & Partners
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

Text description provided by the architects. On the 'Leien', the main 'boulevard' of the Antwerp city center, an empty post-modern office building is reconverted to apartments with distinct terraces.  The ground floor office space is extended by new wooden construction and opens onto a quiet courtyard. The white color of the historic boulevard buildings is re-imagined in the straightforward and rhythmic play of the facade. 

© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

This post-modern office building from the seventies is located on the boulevard of Antwerp. The concrete rib structure and a steel double skin facade allowed us to transform this into a residential building. Three apartments are created on each floor and 2 penthouses on the top floor. The existing facade wasn’t compatible with this new residential function, nor did it fit within the image of the “Leien” in Antwerp. 

© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

The prominent nature of the building is emphasized in the facade materials. The white concrete cladding arms the building for the future and gives it a light character. This white color is repeated throughout the facade so that the building acquires a more reserved and neutral character within the neighborhood. This contrasts sharply with the original post-modernist facade.  The white facade is a contemporary interpretation of the 19th century white classicistic buildings erected in the city center. The city of Antwerp was then called the "white city". This feeling is enhanced by a fully glazed front facade and the white terraces over the entire width.  

© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

On the ground floor is room for commercial space, which runs through the entire building and is expanded within the courtyard. This extension is constructed from a light wooden structure to minimize the load on the underground parking. 

© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

The white color of the facade is also continued in this extension. The courtyard is completely enclosed and this white color gives a spacious feeling. Because we want to emphasize the quality of this outdoor space, it was also designed as a courtyard garden.  By creating this courtyard garden we give the residents at the back a nice view. These residents will be given a deep terrace at the back so they can enjoy the skyline, with the Central station and the renewed Antwerp Tower as an eye-catcher.  

© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

Because of the mix of living and working this project fits perfectly within the new developments at the Opera Square, keeping sustainability and durability in mind.

© Koen Broos
© Koen Broos

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Amberes, Belgium

VIVA Architecture
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Belgium
