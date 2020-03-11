World
Adel House / TARAGHIJAH ARCHITECTS

Adel House / TARAGHIJAH ARCHITECTS

© Matin Sarabi

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Houses Interiors
Sang Deh, Iran
  • Architects: TARAGHIJAH ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2017
  • Photographs Photographs: Matin Sarabi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Archmetal, Archmetal, Graphisoft SE, Namikaran
  • Lead Architects: Mohammad Taraghijah
  • Design Team: M. Amin Shirzad.
  • Structural Engineer: Ramin Mahnadel
  • Mechanical/Electrical Consultant: Taraghijah Architects / Masoumeh Moradali
  • Collaborators: Nader Ghanbari, M. Shouryabi, Golsa Mahmoudian Etc..
© Matin Sarabi
© Matin Sarabi

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a beautiful slope of Sangdeh village in northern part of Iran.
Cold and mountainous climate, spectacular sights and semi- dense context are a few positive characteristics of this site.

© Matin Sarabi
© Matin Sarabi
Plan level 1
Plan level 1
© Matin Sarabi
© Matin Sarabi

One of the main expectations of the client in relation to his building was to have a small three-bedroom unit with minimum occupancy level which leads to greater yard, moreover, the client asked for a detached suite with a separate entry from the lower level of the site.

© Matin Sarabi
© Matin Sarabi

By evaluating physical program and its various iterations we came up with a solution that the whole project should accomplish in three floors. First floor designated for playground and suite and the upper levels are designed for a three-bedroom residential unit.

Section B-B
Section B-B

Due to the small plan area, we tried to avoid complicated plans to maximize the use of floor area and minimize the circulation spaces. On the other side, elongated (east-west building orientation to maximize solar access) and compact building designs are more suitable for this climate.

© Matin Sarabi
© Matin Sarabi

To narrow down, team has tried to design a plan without much decoration or ornamentation to achieve a functional and pleasing atmosphere with vertical circulations and central entrances. Also, by concentrating on pathways and accessibilities to the site and different views, team decided to place the building in the north west side of the site.

© Matin Sarabi
© Matin Sarabi

Cite: "Adel House / TARAGHIJAH ARCHITECTS" 11 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935253/adel-house-taraghijah-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

