Wellness Architecture: 23 Interiors of Medical Facilities

Architecture and interior design constantly evolve to meet the needs of society and part of its social role is to assist the well-being of those who transit and use their spaces daily. Hospital architecture is a niche responsible for the development of projects focused on the health area, based on specifications, requirements, and regulations that guarantee and ensure the comfort of patients - it is continuously studying intrinsic issues of how a sick body behaves in space, in order to create environments that assist in the rehabilitation process.

When we think of hospitals or spaces related to the Health area, we are likely to imagine white rooms, with the use of materials in a color palette ranging in off-white, or in some cases, featuring elements in pastel tones and cold lighting. However, this image is being replaced as studies prove that spaces using certain graphic elements, colors, materials, and even natural components, can help and accelerate the process of treating patients, since they psychologically affect neurological stimuli.

On the other hand, considering the flow of users and different physical difficulties, it is extremely important that the interiors of hospitals, medical centers or clinics present a range of materials of high resistance and easy maintenance, good ventilation and natural lighting, good lighting design, use of appropriate colors, spaces for socializing and interaction, among other essential elements in the recovery process. With that in mind, we have put together a set of 23 medical space projects that stand out for their interior design.

Save this picture! Cortesia de Fran Silvestre Arquitectos