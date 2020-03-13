World
Refurbishment in Architecture



JPE 34 Apartment / felix - paál

JPE 34 Apartment / felix - paál

© Fran Parente

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Vila Buarque, Brazil
  • Architects: felix - paál
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1184.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe Systems Incorporated, Autodesk, BG 27 Galeria, Botteh, Brastemp, Celite Metais, Celso Orsini, Comavi, Deca, Labluz, Ladrilhos Saltense, Luisa Bianchetti, Pedra de Esquina, Pial Plus, Robson, Roca, Saint -Gobain, Tintas Coral, Tramontina, Traço Final, Trilho suiço, Trimble Navigation, Wiler K, Yamamura, Zarcão cinza chumbo
  • Architect In Charge: Fernando Paál
  • Project Team: Fernando Paál, Livia Baldini, Bruna Felix
  • Clients: JPE
  • Engineering: IPO engenharia
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Hidden in a nice building of modernist architecture from the 50s, this apartment was found in the city center by the client after almost 1 year of intense searches. The apartment needed to be put down for technical reasons and the client's own need.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente
Plan
Plan
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The strategy adopted by the office was to join the hydraulic core in a loose block in the middle of the apartment to allow free circulation around it. Some structural surprises modified the initial concept, but through the bathroom of the suite this fluidity is still very organic. In this hydraulic review, the old kitchen became a laundry – a new kitchen was added to the living room using woodwork and the old laundry became a private terrace that privileges the curious architectural elements of the facade. 

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The original terrace was integrated into the living room, that gained more space with the opening of the second bedroom.We tried to recover all the original finishes like the oak flooring and where it was not possible, we used the hydraulic tile in 3 different colors that sometimes appear on the floor, sometimes on the gable of the kitchen, bringing a more handmade and relaxed atmosphere to these spaces. The windows are the originals that were restored and the glass was replaced by the corrugated glass that is part of the original design of the building.

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Project location

Address: Vila Buarque, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Brazil
Cite: "JPE 34 Apartment / felix - paál" [Apartamento JPE 34 / felix - paál] 13 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935213/jpe-34-apartment-felix-paal/> ISSN 0719-8884

