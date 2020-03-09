World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. The Largest Open-Air Venue for Events and Concerts in Europe is Under Construction in Italy

The Largest Open-Air Venue for Events and Concerts in Europe is Under Construction in Italy

Save this article
The Largest Open-Air Venue for Events and Concerts in Europe is Under Construction in Italy

Designed by Iotti + Pavarani Architetti, Tassoni & Partners, Lauro Sacchetti Associati, the RCF Arena, currently under construction, is set to become Europe’s largest events and concerts venue. Located in the Italian region of Emilia Romagna, the structure can host up to 100 000 people.

© Iotti+Pavarani, Tassoni, LSA © Iotti+Pavarani, Tassoni, LSA © Iotti+Pavarani, Tassoni, LSA © Iotti+Pavarani, Tassoni, LSA + 8

Save this picture!
© Iotti+Pavarani, Tassoni, LSA
© Iotti+Pavarani, Tassoni, LSA

Scheduled for opening on the 12th September 2020, the arena, occupying a 20 hectares site, is located in the Campovolo area, in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Conceived for live open-air musical events, the structure will include a green space for international events, a concert area for national events and a reception area “where light and temporary structures can be erected facilitating the management of the reception of the crowds at both large-scale and smaller events”. With a 5% slope, the project guarantees perfect visibility for the audience and optimum acoustics.

Designed by a team composed of Iotti + Pavarani Architetti, Tassoni&Partners, and Lauro Sacchetti Associati, the construction works have been ongoing since April 2018. Organized around specific requirements, the project puts in place an urban park close to the city, “using the non-operational part of the air-field to carry out new functions and avoiding the concreting over of green areas”.

Save this picture!
© Iotti+Pavarani, Tassoni, LSA
© Iotti+Pavarani, Tassoni, LSA

The design for the Arena Park is intended to make up an organic, unitary and easily recognizable system. It makes available a number of different uses for the open space, offering different opportunities, each with its own positive effect on the social, cultural and economic life of the city and wider territory. -- Iotti + Pavarani Architetti, Tassoni & Partners, Lauro Sacchetti Associati

Save this picture!
© Iotti+Pavarani, Tassoni, LSA
© Iotti+Pavarani, Tassoni, LSA

The sustainable intervention maximizes accessibility and security, thanks to the proximity of both the ordinary and high-speed railway stations. Interfering on a landscape level, the terrain is remodeled in order to create an organic network of pathways. Accesses are unified and spaces are easily recognizable. From the reception area to the event arena, the project represents a discreet landmark with a strong presence.

  • Design Team: Paolo Iotti, Marco Pavarani, Guido Tassoni, Lauro Sacchetti
  • Clients: C.VOLO SPA
  • Consultants: Fabrizio Costoli (Etastudio)
  • Collaborators: Roberto Bertani, Gabriele Brunettini, Stefano Nicolini, Giulia Piacenti, Atelier CRILO, Michele Riccò, Luca Romoli, Gianmaria Borellini, Daniele Del Rio
  • General contractor: NIAL Nizzoli

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

News Architecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "The Largest Open-Air Venue for Events and Concerts in Europe is Under Construction in Italy" 09 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935206/the-largest-open-air-venue-for-events-and-concerts-in-europe-is-under-construction-in-italy/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream