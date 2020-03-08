World
The Cutting-Edge House / PAG Pracownia Architektury Glowacki

The Cutting-Edge House / PAG Pracownia Architektury Glowacki

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Wrocław, Poland
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 165.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Maciej Lulko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aluplast, Euronit
  • Design Team: Tomasz Głowacki, Katarzyna Rybczyńska-Janczyk, Alicja Zachodny, Jacek Młynarczyk
  • Engineering : Aka-Projekt Andrzej Kwass
  • Interior Design: Jacek Jara
© Maciej Lulko
Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated within a residential borough among pre-WWII family residences and fully utilises the numerous benefits of its location. It provides its occupants with a sufficient amount of privacy in spite of a relatively compact plot and close proximity to the neighbouring buildings. The use of large glazings enabled a visual integration of the living space with a surrounding garden. A meticulously carved form of the building is shifted deep into the plot. This decision results in an impressive window view which frames greenery and sky while isolating the sight of next-door houses. 

© Maciej Lulko
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Maciej Lulko
A restrained design embraces ideas of minimalism with its simplicity and white facade while being influenced by local architecture. It encompasses a collection of semi-open spaces mutually merging with each other in both vertical and horizontal orientations. They collectively focus around the heart of the house in the form of a living tree. 

© Maciej Lulko
Section
Section
© Maciej Lulko
The final shape has been defined by diagonally cut corners which created roof-covered loggias on either side. Their ceiling-high windows in combination with skylights on the roof pour inside an abundance of daylight.

© Maciej Lulko
Project gallery

