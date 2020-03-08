World
Leaning Yucca House / DF_DC

Leaning Yucca House / DF_DC

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: DF_DC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 105.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Rory Gardiner, Lena Desvigne
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Duravit, Fritz Hansen, Interfusion, Menu, Ystoria
  • Architect In Charge: Mathias Broniatowski
  • Engineering: AM Structural Design
  • Landscape: DF_DC / CL McLemore
  • Consultants: Hamilton Darcey, London Building Control
  • Collaborators: Ivan Ginzburg
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention on this Victorian semi-detached house in northwest London, previously on multiple occupations, reconfigured the layout and transformed its material quality based on the degree to which the use of areas of the house had generally evolved since it was built. This is, the public areas were opened up and connected, extending to the rear and stripping out layers of finishes that had accumulated over time, while the form of the private quarters above had not significantly changed and their grand proportion and character remained valid to serve the clients and their young family’s needs.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The integration of the ground floor areas, besides a stronger connection to the garden through larger openings, relies on a continuous joinery element in oak incorporating the kitchen, storage, and staircase, liberating the rest of the space from any fixed arrangement. The rear extension and side passage are cladding red cedar – quietly discernible from the aged brown brick façade – marking each window with a projecting hardwood fin. 

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The dense garden, planted by a former landscaper at Kew Gardens, includes exotic species, which are referenced by the fenestration arrangement. A large square window to the northeast brings the garden into the kitchen at an unexpectedly high level, magnifying the seasonal change and framing a leaning yucca & a Japanese maple in the background.

© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

DF_DC
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension United Kingdom
Cite: "Leaning Yucca House / DF_DC" 08 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935139/leaning-yucca-house-df-dc/> ISSN 0719-8884

