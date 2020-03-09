World
BP House / Rakta Studio

BP House / Rakta Studio

© Mario Wibowo Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Serpong Sub-District, Indonesia
  • Architects: Rakta Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 800.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: Mario Wibowo Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cahya Karunia Jaya Bandung, Conwood, Dekson, Toto, Venus Tiles
  • Architect In Charge: Franklin Winata, Darryl Fernaldi
  • Client: Berry Pratna
  • Design Team: Rakta Studio
© Mario Wibowo Photography
© Mario Wibowo Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The BP House is located on the street corner in one of the cluster in BSD City, Tangerang, a relatively new district on the outskirts, lying West of Jakarta, Indonesia. The house is formed of exposed concrete boxes, stacked and shifted form each other. Upon arrival, the main entrance is reached via a large ramp that runs along in front of the house. In this way, we are greeted with hanging concrete box that covered with wooden material as the main vocal point. While the main living spaces are elevated to the second and third floor to improve the visual conditions and allow rooms for service located on ground.

© Mario Wibowo Photography
© Mario Wibowo Photography
Elevation 02
Elevation 02
© Mario Wibowo Photography
© Mario Wibowo Photography
© Mario Wibowo Photography
© Mario Wibowo Photography

The wooden material is chosen to clad all over the hanging box to create a warm lightweight body while the other main building material used an exposed concrete wall to create a heavy base for the house. Facing on the other side of the house, we are greeted with a hanging exposed concrete box. As a welcoming space from the entrance foyer to the living area through a corridor way, it opens the area of the pool that is located in a kind of inner courtyard alongside of the house.

© Mario Wibowo Photography
© Mario Wibowo Photography

The L-shape between the living area and the bedroom forms a covered shaded area, take advantage of the best qualities of its privileged private inner court and swimming pool area. Enclosed with transparent and translucent glass, sunlight shed into the living space at the center with a gentle touch.

© Mario Wibowo Photography
© Mario Wibowo Photography

There is a zen garden as a transition before entering the master bedroom from the living room, while the exterior wall of the bedroom is covered with the vertical garden as well. The curved stair also catch another attractive yet beautifully placed on the corner that facing through the 2 sides of large opening glass of the building façade. On the upper floor the bedrooms and master bedroom are on the top and have a glass window to look over the pool in the inner court.

© Mario Wibowo Photography
© Mario Wibowo Photography

Go to my stream