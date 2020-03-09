World
Belmont Park House / Tim Cuppett Architects

Belmont Park House / Tim Cuppett Architects

© Whit Preston © Whit Preston © Whit Preston © Whit Preston + 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Austin, United States
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4070.0 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Whit Preston
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Anchor Ventana, Berridge, Google, Marvin
  • Design Team: Tim Cuppett Architects
© Whit Preston
© Whit Preston

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the bank of Shoal Creek, one of two primary waterways traveling through Austin to the Colorado River, Belmont Park consists of two weathered Douglas fir clad volumes which rise above the creek from a flush limestone plinth. The wood volumes are connected by a transparent living room bridge which spans a cavern carved into the limestone plinth. From the motor court one chooses to enter the house across an elevated walk-way to the front door or descend by stair into the stone cavern to a covered porch and private entry below. Water captured from a natural uphill spring, mechanical condensate lines, and roof runoff flows through a runnel along-side the descending stair. The man-made canyon-scape and waterway celebrate the natural current of life to the creek below.

© Whit Preston
© Whit Preston
Plan
Plan
© Whit Preston
© Whit Preston

Interior volumes echo the simplicity of the house, scaled for intimate family gatherings, and focused into the tree canopy which shades the site.  Interior finishes consist of a continuation of Douglas fir, distinguished from the weathered exterior by a lye finish, juxtaposed against blackened steel, hand-made ceramic tiles, and spare inserts of marble and brass.   

© Whit Preston
© Whit Preston
© Whit Preston
© Whit Preston

The crisp rudimentary geometry of the house stripped of ornament, made of weathered natural exterior materials, and similar but finer interior finish reflects a marriage of the Owner’s tastes; his affection for a rustic ranch-like aesthetic and her affinity for a more polished, refined language.    

© Whit Preston
© Whit Preston

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Belmont Park House / Tim Cuppett Architects" 09 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935068/belmont-park-house-tim-cuppett-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

