HEYTEA at One Avenue / MOC DESIGN OFFICE

HEYTEA at One Avenue / MOC DESIGN OFFICE

© Xiaocong Nie

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store, Interior Design
Shenzhen, China
  • Interior Designers: MOC DESIGN OFFICE
  Area: 178.0
  Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Xiaocong Nie
  • Lead Architect: Xiuwei Xu, Ningsen Liang
  • Design Team: Yicheng Zhuang, Qiao Hu
  • Clients: HEYTEA
© Xiaocong Nie
© Xiaocong Nie

Text description provided by the architects. This new HEYTEA shop is located in One Avenue, Futian CBD, Shenzhen and it adheres to the spirit of its hosting mall – exploration, innovation and vitality. In the concept of “climbing”, MOC DESIGN OFFICE adopts the staircase as a metaphor and integrates the attitude of pursing progress and climbing with courage in the design. The space and function are carefully dismantled and rebuilt to present simple units, but with changeable combinations.

© Xiaocong Nie
© Xiaocong Nie
© Xiaocong Nie
© Xiaocong Nie

The design concept is derived from the crisscross space from the game Monument Valley. It is manifested by dismantling and rebuilding the staircases across the space. Sets of blocks and stairs are superposed to lead up and across the entire shop. In terms of materials and shapes, a white tone and square blocks are employed to amplify the size of the confined space.

Courtesy of MOC DESIGN OFFICE
Courtesy of MOC DESIGN OFFICE
© Xiaocong Nie
© Xiaocong Nie

From outside in, the blocks are piling up and taking shape and the central island becomes a complex functional body, both of which are meant to arouse a cordial feeling.

© Xiaocong Nie
© Xiaocong Nie

As the main character of the space, a unit of high tables is placed in an orderly manner. The solid stairs and frame stairs are intersected to constitute a stance of actuality and illusion. The ceiling staircases and overall blocks become the visual focus of the space under the rendering of the pure white tone. The staircases spread out as the display of merchandises as well as guiding the traffic flow. Meanwhile, it meets the functional needs of tea breaks and close communication among people.

© Xiaocong Nie
© Xiaocong Nie
© Xiaocong Nie
© Xiaocong Nie

The designer conceals the functional areas, such as self-service desk, between the vertical and horizontal stairs. A tea set is specially designed and customized for the brand to showcase teas from different origins to customers.

© Xiaocong Nie
© Xiaocong Nie
© Xiaocong Nie
© Xiaocong Nie

Project location

Address: L140 1F One Avenue, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
