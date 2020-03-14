This is my Square Intervention / Conjuntos Empáticos

+ 29

Lead Architects: Sálvora Feliz, Marta Benito, Tomás Pineda

Clients: Festival FANG, Mercado de Diseño, Festival Insolit

Collaborators: Alberto Ferrero, Noemí Díaz, Nada Bourass, Raquel Calvo, Gloria Cavatton, Marina García Valdés, Alberto García de Vicente, Cristian Giles Jiménez, Juan Pablo Gómez Loaiza, Nerea Iturbe, Leire Jericó, Daniel Martín Villamuelas, Laura Pérez, Javier-Chan Porras Rhee, Wladimir Pulupa y Miguel Ángel Ygoa.

Text description provided by the architects. The plastic membrane of the structure serves as a medium for hosting collective interventions or simply moments of relaxation, such as a small concert, games or collective drawings, thus encouraging the social as a form of interaction. In this way, the inflatable structures behave like organisms capable of awakening the restlessness of the passer-by due to their lightness, materiality and surprise effect, characteristics that guarantee a sensorial experience propitiated by the environment and the public space. An atmosphere foreign to the urban space in which it is located, which produces the dissociation between the scale of the city and of a domestic area.

Through this sequence of interventions, we intend to promote the use of public space for the neighbours and the children. This actions took place in Plaza de Callao (on 03/23/2019), Plaza de Matadero (from 03/09/2019 to 03/10/2019) and in Patio Cal Comte de la Cova (from 07/03/2019 to 07/03/2019), where we visualize available spaces that are temporarily qualified for use and enjoyment.

For us, the city can be understood as a fabric sewn together by a series of articulating spaces that should function as urban social activators, these being materialized at different scales. We will describe them as certain permanent or intermittent prototyped actions that trigger or reactivate programs in urban environments. These interventions are particularly interesting in places with little or no traffic for certain audiences, which we call Inatmospheres (Feliz, 2019), capable of generating an attraction for children that interacts with the prototyped objects and promotes socialization activities in city spaces that are more spacious than the standardized ones. We are, therefore, in front of viral actions of the urban space that claim the common ground for children.