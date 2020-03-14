World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. This is my Square Intervention / Conjuntos Empáticos

This is my Square Intervention / Conjuntos Empáticos

Save this project
This is my Square Intervention / Conjuntos Empáticos

This is my Square Intervention / Conjuntos Empáticos This is my Square Intervention / Conjuntos Empáticos This is my Square Intervention / Conjuntos Empáticos This is my Square Intervention / Conjuntos Empáticos + 29

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Conjuntos Empáticos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 280.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Plastics Pujol, Rhino
  • Lead Architects: Sálvora Feliz, Marta Benito, Tomás Pineda
  • Clients: Festival FANG, Mercado de Diseño, Festival Insolit
  • Collaborators: Alberto Ferrero, Noemí Díaz, Nada Bourass, Raquel Calvo, Gloria Cavatton, Marina García Valdés, Alberto García de Vicente, Cristian Giles Jiménez, Juan Pablo Gómez Loaiza, Nerea Iturbe, Leire Jericó, Daniel Martín Villamuelas, Laura Pérez, Javier-Chan Porras Rhee, Wladimir Pulupa y Miguel Ángel Ygoa.
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!

Text description provided by the architects. The plastic membrane of the structure serves as a medium for hosting collective interventions or simply moments of relaxation, such as a small concert, games or collective drawings, thus encouraging the social as a form of interaction. In this way, the inflatable structures behave like organisms capable of awakening the restlessness of the passer-by due to their lightness, materiality and surprise effect, characteristics that guarantee a sensorial experience propitiated by the environment and the public space. An atmosphere foreign to the urban space in which it is located, which produces the dissociation between the scale of the city and of a domestic area.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

Through this sequence of interventions, we intend to promote the use of public space for the neighbours and the children. This actions took place in Plaza de Callao (on 03/23/2019), Plaza de Matadero (from 03/09/2019 to 03/10/2019) and in Patio Cal Comte de la Cova (from 07/03/2019 to 07/03/2019), where we visualize available spaces that are temporarily qualified for use and enjoyment.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

For us, the city can be understood as a fabric sewn together by a series of articulating spaces that should function as urban social activators, these being materialized at different scales. We will describe them as certain permanent or intermittent prototyped actions that trigger or reactivate programs in urban environments. These interventions are particularly interesting in places with little or no traffic for certain audiences, which we call Inatmospheres (Feliz, 2019), capable of generating an attraction for children that interacts with the prototyped objects and promotes socialization activities in city spaces that are more spacious than the standardized ones. We are, therefore, in front of viral actions of the urban space that claim the common ground for children.

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Save this picture!

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Madrid, Spain

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Conjuntos Empáticos
Office

Product

Plastic

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Temporary installations Spain
Cite: "This is my Square Intervention / Conjuntos Empáticos" [Intervención Esta es mi plaza / Conjuntos Empáticos] 14 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/935051/this-is-my-square-intervention-conjuntos-empaticos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream